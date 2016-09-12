COGCC approves 2nd well pad in Battlement | PostIndependent.com

Almost 10 months after first receiving applications, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission on Friday signed off on Ursa Resources’ BMC B pad in Battlement Mesa.

Approval of the permits gives the operator the ability to move forward with phase 1 of its plans to drill out the natural gas underneath the community of more than 4,000 people in unincorporated Garfield County.

Earlier this summer, COGCC approved Ursa’s BMC D pad, a 28-well pad also in Battlement Mesa.

However, the B pad’s proximity to the Colorado River and the Battlement Mesa raw water intake system raised concerns from some in the community and regulators at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, who noted in March that Ursa had provided “substantially incorrect information” in its form 2A.

In the time since then, the operator has said it addressed those concerns and worked on steps to mitigate impacts such as odor. Those conditions, known as conditions of approval, were not immediately available Monday morning.

Approval of Ursa’s other pad in Battlement came with 36 conditions of approval and 14 best management practices aimed at mitigating impacts.

Throughout the process, some residents have stated their belief that proposals for the two pads should be rejected due to their proximity to homes and the river, as well as what they’ve said is a lack of proof that Ursa cannot access the natural gas from sites farther away from homes.

Per a request from the COGCC on May 31, Ursa provided additional information for its rationale in siting the B pad.

Earlier this year Ursa requested a hearing — an unusual move by an operator — for its two proposals in Battlement Mesa. Several groups opposed to the projects were granted the ability to participate in the hearing, which never happened after three requests for continuation by Ursa.

Approval of the second well pad means it will no longer be heard by the commission at a hearing date in October.