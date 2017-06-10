Colorado Bike to Work Day is June 28 | PostIndependent.com

Bicycle riders of all ages can celebrate Colorado Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 28, with a free breakfast at any of three stations in Glenwood Springs and another in Carbondale.

Breakfast stations in Glenwood Springs will be at the RFTA West Glenwood Park and Ride at 2302 Wulfsohn Road with SGM hosting the station, at Glenwood Springs City Hall at 101 W. Eighth St., and at Alpine Bank at 2200 Grand Ave. The stations will be open from 7 to 9 a.m.

RFTA will host a breakfast station at its Carbondale Park and Ride at Highway 133 and Village Road from 7 to 9 a.m. RFTA will be serving coffee and snacks, and offering info on bus schedules and bikes on buses.

"Colorado Bike to Work Day is a great way to gear up for the Grand Avenue Bridge detour coming later this summer," said Tanya Allen, transportation director for the City of Glenwood Springs.

With paved bicycle paths now in place, it's possible for cyclists to ride from West Glenwood to Carbondale and stop at all four breakfast stations, using the new West Midland Bridge and Trail and connecting to the Rio Grande Trail at Eighth Street in downtown Glenwood Springs.

"Stop by any of our stations for breakfast burritos, doughnuts, coffee and orange juice. We'll have copies of the new Glenwood Springs bicycle map, information on safe cycling and bikes on buses, RFTA bus schedules, and a drawing for great bicycle prizes," Allen said.

Colorado Bike to Work Day comes one month after National Bike to Work Day on May 19, which featured a breakfast station at Glenwood Springs City Hall.

Three riders won prizes in a drawing held May 19. Jim Pokrandt won a set of Fondo bike pedals donated by Sampson Sports, Ken Keister won a survival kit donated by Factory Outdoor, and Clinton Carroll won two free rounds of golf for four people at Ironbridge Golf Club.

The Colorado Bike to Work Day breakfast stations on June 28 are hosted by the City of Glenwood Springs, Alpine Bank, SGM, RFTA, Garfield Clean Energy, CLEER and Glenwood Springs Bicycle Advocates.

Sponsors include the Colorado Department of Transportation, Glenwood Springs Post Independent, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, Sunlight Ski and Bike Shop, Ironbridge Golf Club, Factory Outdoor, Sampson Sports, Defiant Pack, Backcountry Chiropractic and Aloha Mountain Cyclery.

Riders who haven't yet signed up for the Ride Garfield County Bike and Bus Challenge are encouraged to get registered and start logging their miles for bicycling and for riding RFTA buses and carpooling. To get started, visit GarfieldCleanEnergy.org.

Additional sponsors are welcome to help with local events and prizes. Contact CLEER at 970-704-9200 or ride@GarfieldCleanEnergy.org to learn more.