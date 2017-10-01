Colorado Mountain College receives Green Ribbon award

Kathy Kiser-Miller, Colorado Mountain College vice president of academic affairs and CMC Steamboat Springs campus dean, represented the college as a 2017 awardee of the U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools July 19 at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. CMC is one of only nine postsecondary institutions in the nation – and the only such institution in Colorado – to receive this honor for its sustainable, healthy facilities; wellness practices; and sustainability learning. From left are Holly Ham, U.S. Department of Education assistant secretary for management; Anna Young, Colorado Department of Education grants specialist; Kiser-Miller; and Adam Honeysett, managing director of state and local engagement at the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Communication and Outreach.