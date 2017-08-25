 Colorado River is now open for use | PostIndependent.com
Staff report

Colorado River is now open for use

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Colorado River is open, along with theÂ Shoshone and Grizzly Creek rest areas.

The river was closed at the start of Grand Avenue bridge deconstruction. Currently, the pier is removed to the surface of the river. Additional concrete underwater will have to be removed in the coming days.