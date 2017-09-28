Colorado says 430 pipelines failed leak test

DENVER — The Latest on oil and gas pipeline inspections in Colorado (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Colorado regulators say tiny holes or faulty parts could be the reason that about 430 oil or gas pipelines failed a leak-detection test after a fatal explosion blamed on gas seeping from a severed line.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said Thursday the number of pipelines that failed represents 0.35 percent of the lines tested.

Gov. John Hickenlooper also noted the failures are relatively low but said each leak requires attention.

Regulators say the status of another 13,000 pipelines remains unclear, and they’re working with energy companies to get more information.

More than 107,000 pipelines either passed the test or were out of service and sealed.

The state ordered tests on pipelines within 1,000 feet of occupied buildings after the fatal explosion in April.

12:30 p.m.

Colorado regulators say about 430 oil or gas pipelines near occupied buildings failed a leak-detection test that the state ordered after a fatal explosion blamed on a gas line.

The results were posted on the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission website Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately clear if a test failure means with certainty that the line is leaking or if might indicate some other problem. Officials didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking clarification.

Regulators said the status of another 13,000 pipelines remains unclear, and officials are working with energy companies to get more information.

More than 107,000 pipelines either passed the test or were out of service and sealed.

The state ordered tests on pipelines within 1,000 feet of occupied buildings after the fatal explosion in April.