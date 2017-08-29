Colorado woman gets 6 years in prison for son’s drowning

GRAND JUNCTION â€” A western Colorado woman has been sentenced to six years in prison for being passed out drunk while her 9-month-old son drowned in a backyard pool.

The Grand Junction Sentinel reportsÂ 30-year-old Grace Aragon was sentenced Monday for the June 2016 death of Rylan Ryder Kruckenberg. She earlier pleaded guilty to negligent child abuse resulting in death.

Deputy Public Defender Craig Blake sought a four-year sentence.

Mesa County District Judge Gretchen Larson gave Aragon the maximum sentence in the plea, saying Aragon’s criminal history, including a drunken-driving conviction, had given her opportunities to address her addiction issues, but she hadn’t done so.