Community Briefs

Community coffee hours

Community coffee hours with Superintendent Rob Stein will continue this year. Morning coffees will be held monthly at 7:30 a.m. Mark your calendar for the coffee hours in your community:

Oct. 3: Basalt (Saxy's at 104 Midland Spur)

Nov. 28: Glenwood (19th Street Diner at 1908 S. Grand Ave.)

Dec. 12: Carbondale (Bonfire at 433 Main St.)

Jan. 16: Basalt (Saxy's at 104 Midland Spur)

Feb. 27: Glenwood (19th Street Diner at 1908 S. Grand Ave.)

March 13: Carbondale (Bonfire at 433 Main St.)

April 17: Basalt (Saxy's at 104 Midland Spur)

May 22: Glenwood (19th Street Diner at 1908 S. Grand Ave.)

All are welcome to come share ideas, listen and enjoy a coffee with Rob — the first cup is on us. Rob habla español.

Historic Mining Maps

One of the driving motivations of settling the Rocky Mountains was mining — attracting fortune seekers from around the world. Maps inadvertently painted a picture of booms and busts, noted prospectors' names, and showed the development of many famous mountain towns. Join us for a talk, led by Christopher J.J. Thirty from the Colorado School of Mines, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the New Castle Branch Library. Each talk is free, open to the public, and will feature the rich collection of Colorado's historical mining maps at the college's Arthur Lakes Library. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

2017 Western Slope Rodeo Royalty Clinic

The sixth annual Western Slope Rodeo Royalty Clinic featuring Miss Rodeo Colorado 2018 Lady-in-Waiting Alex Hyland is 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Grand Valley Recreation Center in Battlement Mesa. This affordable one-day clinic is open to all current rodeo royalty and/those aspiring to be rodeo royalty. Topics to include: etiquette, interview skills, social media, public speaking, modeling, appearance, rodeo knowledge, safety and horsemanship. A delicious hot catered lunch is provided. Contact organizer Lyndsay Jo Smith at 970-222-7231, email polochic17@hotmail.com or visit the website at westernsloperodeoroyalty.com for more information. Preregistration is required by Sept. 15.

Meet the Author featuring Larry Rynearson

Learn about the legends of Glenwood Canyon with Larry Rynearson, celebrated local author of "Colorado's Historic Mountain Passes," at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the New Castle Branch Library. Rynearson will discuss some of the places and events that have shaped our canyon, as told in his second book "Legends of Glenwood Canyon: a History of Colorado's Premier River Canyon." Copies will be available for purchase and signing. The event is free and open to the public, with no purchase necessary to attend. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.

Western Adventure Weekend in Rifle

Rifle's Western Adventure Weekend takes place Sept. 22-24. Western Adventure Weekend is all about the uniqueness of Rifle, the abundance of outdoor activities possible in every direction and a community where you can experience a real western adventure.

The weekend kicks off on Friday night at the celebrated Ute Theatre presenting The Hazel Miller Band. Saturday at 9 a.m. mountain bike enthusiasts will gather for a race up Hubbard Mesa followed at 9:15 with the start of a 5K race running Rifle's urban trails. Organizers Mountain and Desert (MAD) Racing will announce the race winners during Saturday's block party.

Two blocks of historic downtown Rifle will be the center of activities with a block party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The streets will fill with arts and craft vendors, food trucks, live music and activities for the kids. Saturday night there will be a free street concert featuring tribute band "Get the Led Out" from 7-9 p.m. And the Rifle Chamber of Commerce will open the beer gardens.

Garfield County Fairgrounds hosts a Militaria Collector and Gun Show on Saturday and Sunday. Bring your skis, balls, skates, boats, tents and well-used sport toys for their All Sports Swap Meet.

LIFT-UP needs volunteers

Both English-speaking and bilingual volunteers are needed for a variety of LIFT-UP programs. Volunteer opportunities include:

Extended table: If you are part of a group interesting in serving and helping others or like to cook, this program is for you. LIFT-UP is looking for groups to pick a day to plan, prepare and serve the meal at Extended Table in Glenwood Springs.

Meal monkey: Be a part of the team that provides lunches to school kids on Fridays. Students, 18 and under, are served sack lunches on Fridays (since there is no school in the Re-2 school district on Fridays). Donations of snacks, funding and time are all needed.

Volunteer for veggies: Help UpRoot Colorado reduce food loss and food insecurity by helping harvest and redistribute fresh fruits and vegetables to our local pantries.

Donate to the plate: Help is needed from October through December to put together holiday baskets for families and individuals in need. Be a part of this giving holiday tradition.

For more information, please contact Carisa at (970) 625-4496 or email at carisa@liftup.org.