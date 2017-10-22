Commuter success stories during detour

This week, we reached out via our email list and Facebook page, asking people to nominate commuters who have significantly changed their habits during the detour.

We received an overwhelming number of responses, so this will be the first of two Answer Man columns to highlight our community members making a significant effort to be part of the traffic reduction. We thank everyone for their patience and for making changes when you can.

ALL-STAR WALKER, RAIN OR SHINE

Paulina Gardner's husband sent us this note about his wife, whose car has sat almost completely unused for the past two months.

"Every single day, Paulina walks from our downtown home to our 5-year-old's bus stop at CMC, to our 2-year-old's preschool next to Valley View Hospital and then to her office near the Sunlight Bridge. No matter the weather or temperature, she does this without fail. Her car has sat almost completely empty for the past two months — she is definitely a dedicated five-star commuter."

RFTA STANDING OVATION

Recommended Stories For You

The children of Glenwood and their parents and guardians have made significant strides in changing habits during the detour from waking up earlier to forming walking school buses and more.

"Most days, I ride the bus with my daughters, 2 and 5 years old. One day on the way into Glenwood, my 5-year-old was singing at the top of her lungs. I looked around and no one looked bothered, so I let her continue. As we got close to our Glenwood stop, I had her stop singing and get ready to get off the bus. As we were leaving, the whole bus burst into applause for her — it is nice to be with other happy commuters."

­— Emily Lambert, Glenwood to Aspen Commuter

6:30 AM STAND-IN SHUTTLE DRIVER

Heather Exby's colleagues sent us a note about her dedication to not only being part of the reduction but also helping others reduce traffic.

"Dr. Exby has been extraordinary in her leadership. She organized an employee and student shuttle from Glenwood Springs to Spring Valley that runs in the morning and evening peaks. When the driver of the 6:30 a.m. shuttle was sick for several days, Heather drove the shuttle. In all ways, Heather Exby has changed her transportation habits, and as the dean and vice president, been an extraordinary example role model for staff, faculty and students."

Exby is dean and vice president of CMC Roaring Fork Campus, and is a New Castle-to-Glenwood commuter.

CYCLING THROUGH THE DETOUR

A colleague sent us this note about Jaqueline McMillan, a mom living near Valley View Hospital:

"Jacque has been riding her bike back and forth from west Glenwood to Valley View Hospital every day. This has resulted in less time spent with her family, especially with her son's athletic practices lasting close to her bedtime. She is making a real sacrifice for our community, and she is very positive and encouraging to others who are making changes."