Construction starts on West Springs Hospital

West Springs Hospital this week broke ground on a new facility that will enable twice as many people in western Colorado to receive mental health treatment as can today.

Building Sanctuary | Rebuilding Lives, the campaign to construct the new $34 million facility in Grand Junction was announced by Rod and Beth Slifer of Vail, who co-chair the campaign along with Alpine Bank Chairman Bob Young and Dr. Brian Davidson, president of St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction. The fundraising goal is $17.75 million, with $13 million raised.

"The new hospital is such an incredibly important breakthrough for the western slope of Colorado," said Beth Slifer. "We've needed this for more years than the current facility has been here."

Mind Springs Health/West Springs Hospital President and CEO Sharon Raggio added, "We're building it now because we can't wait, the urgency is great and it literally will be lifesaving."

The new, patient-centric, state-of-the-art hospital will have special accommodations for children and adolescents, indoor and outdoor recreation areas and numerous appointments to enhance healing and recovery. It doubles current capacity to 64 beds.

For information about the project and fundraising campaign, see BuildingSanctuary.org.