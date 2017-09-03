Crews snuff blaze at homeless camp above Glenwood Wal-Mart

Glenwood Springs fire crews were called to a fire a little after 1 p.m. Saturday that broke out at a homeless camp in the hills above the Wal-Mart parking lot in south Glenwood.

It burned about an acre of trees and brush, along with a large trash pile at the camp, but was under control quickly with help from fire crews from Carbondale, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Colorado River Fire Rescue.

A single-engine air tanker was used to help keep the blaze from spreading.