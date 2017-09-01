Crime Briefs: Pantless man shakes van near Walmart

An 18-year-old woman who was sleeping in the back of her van early Tuesday when a man got in the vehicle. She was parked on Blake Avenue north of Wal-Mart.

The young woman was sleeping when she heard the driver's side door open and someone rummaging through her center console. She reached up and slapped the man in the face. He then got out and rode away on the bike, and he was identified as a 19-year-old man, according to an affidavit.

Then about 20 minutes later, she felt her van shaking, and she looked up to see the 19-year-old man "doing something" at the front of the van. She yelled at him that she was calling the police, and as he walked away, she saw that he "was completely naked from the waist down."

While officers were looking for the 19-year-old, a man approached them saying that there was a man hiding under his SUV. Officers found the 19-year-old with pants on, though they noticed his pants were muddy.

He was arrested on charges of felony trespassing and misdemeanor indecent exposure.

MAN JUMPS COUNTER FOR FAKE ID

A woman at Turtle's Glenwood Liquors called police saying that a man had tried to climb over the counter Sunday night. At the scene, officers spoke to a 20-year-old man who said the liquor store employee had taken his ID.

The employee said that the young man tried to use an ID that she immediately recognized as fraudulent. Officers confirmed the ID to be a forgery, and noticed that parts of the ID did not match as they ran it through dispatch.

He was arrested on felony charges of forgery and criminal impersonation.

BOYFRIEND ARRESTED

A 39-year-old man was arrested in a domestic incident Aug. 19 after county deputies say he broke three different restraining orders when he had been drinking and got into a fight with his girlfriend.

The woman called police saying that he had been drinking all day, which his restraining orders bar him from doing, and that he grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground, according to an affidavit.

When he saw police pull up to the residence, he turned around and walked off to another housing unit that did not belong to him, according to deputies. His neighbor, who was cooking dinner at the time, found the man standing in the living room. He appeared highly intoxicated and she worried because she had children at the house.

He was arrested on charges of felony first-degree trespass and misdemeanors harassment and violation of a protection order.