Carbondale assault DNA results inconclusive | PostIndependent.com

Initial DNA testing by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in a Carbondale sexual assault investigation has proven inconclusive.

In this case a Carbondale woman was assaulted July 23 on the Rio Grande Trail near Colorado 133 and Village Road. Her attacker was described as a 5-foot-5 man about 40 years old.

CBI compared the DNA in this case to its database of offenders but found no matches. The DNA sample will remain in the database so it can continue to be compared to more incoming samples.

The attack was the second of two recent assaults against Carbondale women walking alone at night. These are uncommon cases in Carbondale, said Chief Gene Schilling, in that they involve assailants who were strangers to the victims.

The cases have rallied many women in town to call on the police department and Board of Trustees to take action on public safety.

A dozen women spoke during the trustees’ Aug. 23 meeting, with many saying they don’t feel safe in town and that the local government isn’t moving fast enough to fix it.

Schilling said his officers have stepped up patrols in the outlying areas of town, which several women asked for at the trustee meeting. This includes more officers on foot and bike patrols in an effort to make the officers less obvious, the chief said.

The board of trustees is scheduled to address public safety during its Sept. 20 work session. And the town’s bike, pedestrian and trails commission is scheduled to discuss lighting on public walkways during their Sept. 12 meeting.

“We encourage people to walk with a friend, be aware of their surroundings and use extra caution, especially at night,” said Schilling.

If you have information in the July assault case, call the Carbondale Police Department at 970-963-2662.