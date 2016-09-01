Carbondale couple arrested for fraudulently collecting public benefits | PostIndependent.com

A Carbondale couple faces multiple felony theft charges after an investigation concluded they collected more than $28,000 in public assistance that they were ineligible for.

Eagle County officials announced the arrest of Xanadu Sission, 35, and her spouse Lance Helmer, 38, Wednesday.

The two Carbondale residents were booked into the Eagle County detention facility last Friday after an investigation by the Eagle County Joint Fraud Investigations Task Force. The task force opened the investigation in January.

Officials said Sission intentionally provided false information from 2009 to 2016 in order to receive public assistance that she did not qualify for. Officials also said Helmer was aware of the fraud but never reported it.

The investigation found the couple fraudulently collected $28,579 in public benefits during that time.

Officials ask that anyone with information about the case to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007.