Crime Briefs: Bar groping leads to night in jail | PostIndependent.com

Glenwood Springs police arrested a 36-year-old man after other bar-goers reported he grabbed a woman’s breast at Loyal Brothers early Sept. 8.

After the incident the woman told two of her male friends, who confronted the man. The suspect became aggressive and pushed one man to the ground, they told police. He pushed the other man as well, causing him to hit his head on a pole, according to a police report.

Questioned by police, the 36-year-old denied the allegations and suggested they might have made this story up because they’d had a political argument.

He was arrested on charges of unlawful sexual contact, harassment and third-degree assault, all misdemeanors.

TROUBLED SON DAMAGES HOME

Garfield County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 25-year-old transient Carbondale man after his mother reported that he’d gone on an intoxicated rampage.

She came home Sept. 9 to find him intoxicated at the house. However, she and her husband had only recently moved to this new house and had purposefully not told him where they were moving because he’d repeatedly broken into their previous residence.

At the previous residence he would hide knives around the beds while she and her husband were sleeping, according to an affidavit.

She told deputies the young man has a history of violent outbursts and damaging property and that she was in fear for her safety. She said he has mental issues stemming from abuse and that he’s a transient who camps near Rio Grande Trail.

At the new house, the young man became agitated and accused his mother of stealing from him. She tried to drive away, but he stood in the way to block her from leaving.

She was able to drive away at one point, and while she was gone police found the man had smashed the glass panes on the front door of the house.

When he returned to the house later in the night, he was arrested on charges of criminal mischief causing between $750 and $999.99 in damage and second-degree criminal tampering, both misdemeanors.

Wife tripped, husband arrested

Rifle police responded to a domestic violence call on Railroad Avenue the morning of Sept. 8.

A 25-year-old man said that after the two had an argument, his wife had tripped over his foot near the front door and hit her face on the ground. Police saw a “significant amount of blood” on the ground in front of the apartment.

The man and his wife were known to the officers, who immediately called an ambulance because they knew she had cerebral palsy and a shunt in her skull.

She told police that they had been arguing because he insisted on going with her to a job interview. He blocked the door, keeping her inside the house for a few moments, and she tripped while trying to get past him, she said. She was unsure if he had tried to trip her purposefully.

He was arrested on charges of crimes against at-risk adults, a class 6 felony, and misdemeanor false imprisonment. Domestic violence could be used as a sentence enhancer.