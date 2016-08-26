Crime Briefs: Driving with open beers and 11 bags of coke | PostIndependent.com

A 32-year-old Rifle man arrested by Glenwood Springs police for driving under the influence Sunday was also found with cocaine.

After pulling the man over on Grand Avenue, an officer could see several beer cans and a bottle in the vehicle. The 32-year-old failed a field sobriety test, and officers found he had three DUI convictions on his record.

Searching his vehicle officers discovered “numerous plastic bags and rolled up currency with a white powder residue consistent with the use of cocaine,” according to an affidavit. The officer also found two open beer cans as well as several empties in the vehicle.

While being booked at the jail, deputies found in his pocket a small plastic bag with white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine. They then strip searched him and found 11 small plastic bags containing cocaine. The individual packaging was consistent with distribution, wrote an officer.

Altogether, they found just over 9 grams of cocaine.

He was arrested on charges of distribution, a level 3 drug felony; possession, a level 4 drug felony; driving under the influence, a class 4 felony; first-degree introduction of contraband; a class 4 felony, and criminal impersonation, a class 6 felony. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic offenses.

WOMAN ACCUSED OF ATTACKING DEPUTIES

A combative inmate early Sunday assaulted several detention deputies at the Garfield County jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 33-year-old Parachute woman who was just arrested by Rifle police on a municipal trespassing charge was being booked at the time. She refused to comply with orders, documents say, and when deputies tried to put her in a restraint chair, she kicked one in the side of the face, kicked one in the chest, threw a punch at another and tried to spit on a fourth.

None of these deputies was injured, according to an affidavit.

The woman was charged with four counts of second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, a class 4 felony.

Man takes a swing at girlfriend

Glenwood Springs police arrested a 29-year-old Glenwood man this month in a domestic violence case stemming back to April.

A 28-year-old woman told police in April that her boyfriend tried to hit her after the two had a confrontational day, according to an affidavit.

Earlier in the day she attempted to drive away from her boyfriend, but he grabbed onto the vehicle. And though she was telling him not to, he managed to climb back inside, which frightened her. Later, at a friend’s house, they were screaming at each other and were asked to leave.

They continued to fight and there was more screaming later in the car. The man threw a Zebra snack cake in her face, documents say. He swung, trying to hit her, but she hid behind a suitcase in the backseat.

She said he has a history of violence against her that hasn’t been reported.

He was arrested Aug. 6 on charges of first-degree criminal trespass, a class 5 felony, and harassment and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors. Domestic violence could be used as a sentence enhancer.

By Aug. 17 the district attorney’s office dropped these charges to attempted third-degree assault and second-degree motor vehicle trespass, both misdemeanors, and asked to move the case out of district court and into county court.