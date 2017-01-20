Crime Briefs: ‘Hello, 911? I’m going to rob Kum & Go’ | PostIndependent.com

A 20-year-old Rifle man called the police on himself Tuesday afternoon, saying that he was planning to rob the Rifle Kum & Go.

The young man said he was armed with a concealed 12-inch knife, was three times over the legal limit for alcohol and was going to kill someone, according to an affidavit.

He described in detail what he was wearing and “gave continuous updates on his location, each time getting closer to Kum & Go,” according to the police report.

Upon being arrested, the 20-year-old said he was going to rob the store because he needed money and was unemployed. Smelling of alcohol, with slurred speech, he told an officer that he’d been having thoughts like that for some time. He also gave up a pill bottle containing nearly half an ounce of marijuana.

“(He) said he should not be released because he felt he was a danger to society,” a Rifle officer wrote.

Mental health services agreed to meet with the young man at the jail.

He was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated robbery and a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was also charged with possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of marijuana by a minor, both petty offenses.

CAR BURGLARY SPREE AT WAL-MART

Glenwood Springs police were called to the Wal-Mart parking lot early Jan. 10 for a drunk man who was reportedly smashing vehicle windows.

Officers found a 19-year-old in the parking lot and a vehicle with a broken window and damaged side mirror. A fire extinguisher lay on the ground.

The young man said he saw a couple of other men do the damage and leave. But an officer noticed that his boot prints in the snow matched the boot prints around the damaged vehicle. He had a fresh scrape on his arm and he smelled of alcohol, according to a police report.

Drivers in the parking lot reported their vehicles were broken into and their phones and other items missing.

Six vehicles’ windows were broken and nine other vehicles had signs of attempted entry.

In the young man’s pockets, officers found three cellphones, a couple of wallets, some charging cords, a ski mask and a marijuana pipe.

He was arrested on six counts of felony first-degree trespassing, nine counts of felony criminal attempt to commit trespassing and one count of felony criminal mischief. He was also arrested on a misdemeanor theft and petty offense criminal trespass.

Police FIND loaded syringe after chase

Rifle police were led on a high-speed chase through town after attempting to stop a Volkswagen Jetta with a license plate registered to a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck.

When a Rifle officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver blew through a stop sign and a red light in the middle of town.

Police lost the vehicle for a short time, but an officer later reported that two occupants had bailed from the vehicle in an alley and were running.

An officer pounced on the 30-year-old man believed to be the driver after he tripped. The officer later found a syringe in one of the man’s pockets and a syringe loaded with methamphetamine in his coat pocket.

A court order barred him from possessing controlled substances.

He was arrested on felony charges of vehicular eluding and possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested on misdemeanor charges including violating a protection order, resisting arrest, driving without insurance, driving with fictitious plates and driving without a license.

Nephew arrested for spending spree

A Glenwood Springs man reported to police Monday morning that he’d found several fraudulent ATM withdrawals on his card. He discovered an old debit card, which he had not used in several months, was missing from an old wallet.

Over three days, seven withdrawals had been made at locations in Glenwood Springs, New Castle and Silt, totaling nearly $500. The man told police that he suspected his 30-year-old nephew, who knew the codes to get into his house and the PIN number for the debit card.

Later that day the 30-year-old called police, told them where he was and admitted to taking the card and withdrawing cash, according to an affidavit. The man said he’d been on a drunken binge for the last nine to 10 days, according to a police report.

He was arrested on felony charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree trespass and identity theft. His misdemeanor charges were theft, criminal possession of a financial transaction device and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device.