Crime Briefs: ‘I almost got away,’ driver in chase tells officer | PostIndependent.com

A sheriff’s sergeant on the night of Dec. 29 pulled up behind a Dodge Neon on U.S. 6 heading west out of Rifle.

The vehicle appeared to speed up and got onto Interstate 70, where the sergeant clocked it going 110 mph.

The driver was behaving erratically, turning the car’s lights off and on, activating the hazard lights, swerving from lane to lane. The car exited at mile marker 72, promptly wrecked, and a man and woman ran from the car.

“I observed that the vehicle appeared to have hit the center raised median at a high rate of speed,” the sergeant wrote in a report. “The vehicle’s front tires were almost removed from the vehicle and the engine was leaking oil and antifreeze.”

The 24-year-old man was detained nearby, and the sergeant found the 19-year-old woman lying in the fetal position in a ditch.

She smelled of alcohol but told the sergeant that she hadn’t been drinking. She said she was hitchhiking and the man had picked her up in Colorado Springs. She told the sergeant she didn’t know why he was running from law enforcement.

She had an El Paso County warrant related to an illegal weapons charge.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Montrose on Dec. 16. A deputy reported that the man admitted to stealing the vehicle, and that’s also why he was trying to outrun authorities, according to an affidavit.

“I almost got away from you,” the driver said to the sergeant. He said he drank a little that night, according to an affidavit.

The young man was also talking rapidly, jumping around as if he couldn’t keep still, with dilated eyes, wrote the sergeant.

Authorities also found several hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia in the car, as well as several items of clothing believed to be stolen.

The young woman’s wrist was broken in the crash, and a small puppy in the car was taken into custody.

Colorado State Patrol reported that the car was involved in a chase in Clear Creek County on eastbound I-70 the day before.

The man was arrested on charges of vehicular eluding with injury and possession of a stolen vehicle, both felonies, as well as driving under the influence, driving under revocation, reckless driving and theft, all misdemeanors.

Christmas Eve menacing

Early Christmas Eve morning, Glenwood Springs police were called to the 900 block of Grand Avenue where a man was reportedly threatening someone with a gun.

A 30-year-old man matching the description was found a block away, though he was found unarmed.

A 21-year-old man said the two had gotten into an argument and the 30-year-old had pulled a gun on him and threatened to shoot him.

He pulled the slide back, pointed it at the younger man and pulled the trigger, the 21-year-old said. But the gun only clicked.

Only about 15 minutes before the call, an officer had broken up a fight in the same area involving the 30-year-old. A 22-year-old woman with the suspect told police that he does, in fact, own a gun.

He was arrested on a charge of menacing, a class 5 felony.

Ex-wife takes pots and pans

Rifle police were dispatched to a trespassing and theft report on the 600 block of East Avenue in August.

While the owner was out of town, his ex-wife texted him that she had crawled into his camper through the window and slept there because she was stuck in town, according to an affidavit.

Returning home, he found that the hinges on his window were broken and some items were missing, including kitchen utensils and some pots and pans. The woman later said these belonged to her.

She was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of criminal trespass, a class 5 felony, and misdemeanor theft. Domestic violence was applied as a sentence enhancer.

cross-state stalking

An 22-year-old Ohio man accused of stalking a woman who moved to Parachute woman for more than a year is in Garfield County jail. His arrest stems from a Garfield County warrant issued in November 2015, while the man was still in Ohio.

The woman had previously lived in Lancaster, Ohio, where she was acquainted with the man, she told Parachute officers.

Through several social media platforms and accounts, he was threatening to kill her, at one point threatening to rape and kill her newborn niece, she told a Parachute officer. She said she was saving “thousands” of screenshots, in case he killed her.

She said that he was tracking her movements, and that in a message he threatened to come to Parachute to kill her.

Lancaster police reported two cases involving the man, one of which included the woman as a victim. A report showed he had been calling her and showing up at her house.

She showed the officer numerous messages, sometimes sent on a daily or weekly basis across multiple social media platforms, a Parachute officer wrote in an affidavit.

Her family moved away to get her away from this man, according to an affidavit. The woman’s mother reported that he would sometimes stand outside of her window in Ohio.

In a year and a half, she had received 1,651 messages from him. She told an officer that his messages contain the “most morbid and scary things I’ve ever read.”

On Facebook alone, she had blocked eight different accounts he had created and was trying to contact her with.

He was arrested on a charge of class 5 felony stalking.