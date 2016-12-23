Crime Briefs: Motion-sensing camera catches burglar | PostIndependent.com

A 27-year-old Glenwood Springs man who believed his apartment was being regularly burglarized took initiative and installed a motion-sensing camera that police say ended up busting the perpetrator.

The 27-year-old said he started noticing money going missing from his apartment about six months ago, and since then about $2,000 had vanished.

So he set up a motion-sensing camera among some plants in his living room facing the front door. One night, while he was out at the Village Inn, he got an alert on his cellphone that the camera had picked up movement.

The camera sent him video of a male intruder in his living room. He went home to find another $200 missing.

Because the windows appeared to be secure, because there were no footprints in the snow outside and because there were no signs of forced entry on the door, investigators began to suspect the burglar had a key.

Detectives forwarded the image of the intruder to the building’s maintenance employee, who believed the burglar was his 57-year-old brother-in-law.

The brother-in-law told investigators that he sometimes went into that apartment for boiler issues, though he didn’t remember being there on Dec. 10, according to an affidavit.

“I think it’s me standing by the door,” he said, looking at the security camera images.

He was arrested Dec. 15 on charges of second-degree burglary, a class 3 felony, and theft, a class 6 felony.

Trespassing leads to heroin arrest

Garfield County deputies made a pair of arrests Dec. 16 after reports that a 25-year-old woman had trespassed and stolen property at a residence near Canyon Creek. Stopped on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs, she was found with a man carrying heroin.

A man who had a casual relationship with the woman over several years called in saying she’d robbed him. At the time he was following her as she drove east on I-70.

The victim said the 25-year-old woman had come into the residence unannounced and without permission and then got into his girlfriend’s vehicle. The man said she had stolen his girlfriend’s clothes and other property.

Asked why she would do this, the man said because she is “hateful, spiteful,” according to an affidavit.

When deputies stopped her vehicle near exit 114 in West Glenwood, they also found a 24-year-old man was with her.

He told deputies that he was carrying heroin, according to a report. Patting him down, a Glenwood Springs police officer found a wad of aluminum foil containing a dark residue.

The victim later found that the woman had a snowboard of his as well.

The 25-year-old woman also had a Rifle warrant for her arrest in connection to a stolen vehicle from a Kum & Go in September.

The 24-year-old man was arrested on felony charges of possession of heroin.

The woman was arrested on felony charges of theft from a vehicle between $5,000 and $20,000 and two felony counts of first-degree criminal trespass, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and weaving, a traffic infraction.

SHE WAS SEARCHING for ISIS

Rifle police arrested a woman Dec. 17 who had holed up in the Colorado State Veterans Home in Rifle and claimed to be searching for terrorists.

A 38-year-old woman going in and out of the residents’ rooms at the nursing home was refusing to leave. She claimed to work for the CIA and FBI, and she said that she was checking for the terrorist organizations ISIS and Al-Qaeda, according to a police report.

By the time Rifle police arrived, she had locked herself in the women’s restroom. Police were able to open the door. The woman also said that angels were speaking to her. She accused one of the nursing home administrators of being a member of ISIS.

An employee confirmed that the 38-year-old woman had worked at the nursing home in the past but a significant time ago.

She was arrested Dec. 17 on three counts of first-degree criminal trespass, a class 5 felony, misdemeanor impersonating a public servant and petty offense disorderly conduct. As of Dec. 21, she was still incarcerated at the Garfield County Jail.

travelers found with forgery stash

Three men were found early Dec. 11 sleeping in a car outside of Big John’s Ace Hardware in Glenwood Springs. They told an officer they were driving from Utah to Pueblo and had stopped in Glenwood Springs to find a place to sleep.

The driver later told an officer, “yeah, I’m pretty drunk right now.”

All three were found to have given false names to the police. A 29-year-old passenger in the front seat was found with a fake Social Security card.

The officers also found “several additional photo ID cards, passports and credit cards with names differing from the occupants of the vehicle,” six lap top computers, “numerous flash drives, disc drives and other electronic memory storage devices,” a plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine and other “items consistent with the forging of documents.”

All three were arrested on felony charges including forgery, criminal possession of a forgery device and criminal impersonation. The driver was additionally charged with driving under the influence.