Crime Briefs: New Castle man accused of cross-country stalking | PostIndependent.com

After meeting a long-lost high school friend, a 44-year-old New Castle man was arrested on a Pennsylvania warrant in a stalking case.

A woman who said she was a high school friend of his chatted with him several weeks before on Facebook.

She came to Colorado to visit him over Memorial Day weekend. But when she returned home he continued to contact her and became possessive, according to an affidavit. He contacted her friends, even her ex-boyfriends. She asked him to stop contacting her, but he kept texting, calling and emailing.

He ignored multiple police warnings to stop contacting the woman, documents say.

The 44-year-old, “…in addition to sending 90 unsolicited texts, nine unsolicited letters and cards and numerous email messages, voice mail messages and phone calls, also attempted to access (her) Google Plus account.”

These repeated contacts “scared her to death” and led her to seek a firearm permit, according to the DA’s office.

The man also faces four more cases in Garfield County court: two assault cases, both involving an ex-girlfriend, as well as a tampering case and a bail violation case.

The Pennsylvania warrant listed numerous stalking and harassment charges.

He was arrested Aug. 18 on charges of stalking, a class 5 felony; and four counts of violation of bail conditions, class 6 felonies.

hotel room FRAUD

A 37-year-old man was arrested Aug. 25 after fraudulently charging a room at the Red Mountain Inn to a 73-year-old woman’s account, according to police.

Authorities say the man, a family friend of the older woman, borrowed her debit card information to buy a sandwich.

She gave him the information and permission to use $16 for the meal. Instead, she later found that $70 had been used for a room.

The woman’s daughter told police that her mother has dementia. Talking to the police, the woman said she was confused by the situation. The man had handed the phone over to an employee, whom she believed to work at the sandwich shop, she told police.

At the hotel, the man told police the woman had given him permission to use her information to buy the hotel room.

Nevertheless, he was arrested on charges of identity theft, a class 4 felony, crimes against an at-risk adult, a class 5 felony, as well as unauthorized financial transaction and theft, both misdemeanors.

Ex accused of stabbing new fiancé

Rifle police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Birch Avenue for a stabbing Aug. 28 afternoon.

They found a 40-year-old man on the front porch with a 2-centimeter laceration on the bottom of his triceps.

He said that during an argument, his fiancé’s ex-husband stabbed him.

The ex-husband had stepped toward him, and believing the man would hit him, the man hit the ex-husband first. The ex then lunged at him, and the man blocked with his left arm. He later realized he’d been stabbed.

A sheriff’s deputy found and arrested the suspect just west of Silt. He had an arrowhead knife with a two-inch blade. He denied having stabbed the man.

He was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, a class 3 felony.

escape plan ALL WET

Rifle police were tipped off the afternoon of Aug. 26 to the location of a 19-year-old with two active warrants.

They found him on the bike path at the 1700 block of Whiteriver Avenue.

The young man reportedly said he wasn’t going to jail and ran south on the bike path.

A K9 unit in the area found the young man in the creek, submerged except for his head. Officers talked him out of the creek, and he gave up a small bag of methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 drug felony, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.