Crime Briefs: Special forces vet arrested in stabbing

Parachute police responded to reports of a man being stabbed in the chest on the 200 block of North Russey Avenue the night of Aug. 9. A woman reported that her 42-year-old son had stabbed her 61-year-old husband. Police found the older man bleeding in the dining room while the younger man had fled.

The man had a six-inch cut in his upper torso, just below his neck, according to police. He was eventually transported to St. Mary's Hospital for vascular surgery.

On the dining room floor was a "large, smeared pool of blood" and smears on the walls, an officer reported. The mother said she was concerned for her son, who was "former Special Forces and had extensive military training." Everything appeared fine that day, the mother said. "They had coffee and everything was okay, up until a few moments ago. She stated that she did not know why or what, but something triggered (her son's) PTSD," according to an affidavit.

The 42-year-old son began cursing at his parents. The son and husband started arguing and the mother ran to call 911 as their argument intensified. She heard her husband shout that the son had stabbed him. And she came into the room to find her husband bleeding on the floor and her son sitting on top of him "straddling him and (holding) both of (the husband's) arms down pinning them to the floor while also holding (the) knife," she told police. The husband grabbed a shirt to try to stop his bleeding, and the son fled the house.

Officers were searching the area when they got a call from a neighbor saying he could "hear someone talking to themselves and crying by Parachute Creek."

Officers responded to the area and could hear the man speaking loudly.

An officer approached the man, who had hidden himself in trees and brush. The man "began citing biblical slurs saying things like this was the rapture, and god was going to kill all of us, and only those of us who are good (would) make (it) into heaven," the officer reported.

Officers were eventually able to detain him, and he was arrested on felony first-degree assault.

Downtown Glenwood fight leaves man with fractured skull, brain hemorrhaging

Two men were arrested in Glenwood Springs Aug. 12 after a brutal fight that sent one man to St. Mary's Hospital with a fractured skull and brain hemorrhaging.

Glenwood Spring police responded to downtown at about 2:30 a.m. to a fight involving four people at Ninth Street and Grand Avenue. Two men, followed by two women, had run to a vehicle near Cooper Avenue, and one man was left lying in the middle of the street.

Police spotted a similar vehicle rapidly driving away and eventually stopped it on Bennet Avenue. A 29-year-old man was driving. Also in the car were a 27-year-old man and two women.

The 29-year-old driver told an officer that some sexual comments had started the incident. The vehicle smelled like alcohol, according to police. The driver slurred his words and appeared "nervous and panicked," a Glenwood officer reported. The driver stumbled out of the car and swayed as he walked. The 29-year-old said that he had not touched anyone, and that no one in the car had been in a fight. He said the others in the car were his wife, along with "his cousin and his girl."

Meanwhile, a witness identified the 29-year-old as one of the people who had been in the fight – "kicking and punching" in an "all out gang bang melee," as the witness put it.

The driver refused to take a roadside sobriety test or a Breathalyzer test.

A victim in the fight had been knocked unconscious and hit his head on the ground. He was transported to the hospital with a likely concussion and possibly a broken jaw, according to the arrest report. Later that morning officers learned that the victim had been transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction with a "fractured skull, subdural brain hemorrhage, and a subarachnoid brain hemorrhage sustained during the fight," according to an affidavit.

The two men were arrested on felonies of first-degree assault and accessory to first-degree assault. The driver's arresting charges also included misdemeanors for DUI, no proof of insurance and careless driving.

Ex with a knife arrested on attempted kidnapping

Rifle police responded to a disturbance at Gateway Lodge on Aug. 14.

A man who had been on the phone with a woman at the hotel "heard a lot of commotion in the background, and he heard someone scream, 'He's got a gun,'" according to an affidavit. He then heard lots of screaming and yelling. The man reported that the woman was staying with a very dangerous man and "that there are a lot of drugs in the room," as reported by police.

Officers didn't find evidence of a firearm, but they did learn about some disturbing events from the previous few days. At the hotel room, officers found a man and a woman. They both said the woman's ex-boyfriend had come to the room and made threats while trying to force her to come with him.

The ex, a 57-year-old man, had been recently arrested. The woman went to stay with the other man at the hotel because she was scared of her ex and didn't want to be at his apartment when he got out of jail. But the ex-boyfriend later showed up to the hotel and threatened her with a knife, she told officers. At one point he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her from the room, saying that she was coming home with him. She was able to get away.

Since then he had been "pacing up and down (Railroad Avenue) in front of the Gateway Lodge yelling threats at her while holding a knife," including threats to kill her. While speaking with the woman, an officer heard someone yelling from across Railroad Avenue and saw the man that he recognized as the 57-year-old suspect. The woman warned officers that he had two knives, one of which was a large hunting knife.

When officers approached the man, he reached into the back of his waistband. Officers held him at gunpoint.

He was then arrested on felony charges of attempted second-degree kidnapping and menacing. Domestic violence was applied as a sentence enhancer.

48-year-old man accused of giving pot to juveniles

Garfield County deputies responded Thursday evening to reports of a 15-year-old girl being given marijuana in Circle Park in Battlement Mesa.

The girl told a deputy that she and a friend were in Circle Park when they encountered a 48-year-old man she knew.

The adult man gave the girl and boy nearly five grams of marijuana and said "take this and give it to your dad" and "go smoke it with your dad," the two minors told police. He also asked if they wanted some "for the road," they reported. Deputies recovered the marijuana that the juveniles said the older man gave them.

Going to the man's residence, deputies saw what looked like a marijuana grow light inside. Another juvenile girl answered the door, and inside deputies could see a "sizeable marijuana plant growing inside the residence."

The 48-year-old man then pulled up in a vehicle to the house. Questioned about what happened in the park, he told deputies that he knew better than to give marijuana to minors, saying that it was a "setup" stemming from some "previous disturbance involving (the juvenile girl's) family."

Deputies found a baggie of marijuana, containing another eight grams, and paraphernalia on the man. His speech was also slurred and deputies found he had a suspended license. While being transported to jail, his behavior fluctuated between cooperative and agitated. "He commented generally a few times that he was the trash-man and as such knew where all the cops lived and that he also knew where I lived and that he was my trash-man," the deputy wrote in his report.

He was arrested on charges of furnishing marijuana to a minor, a drug felony, and misdemeanor driving under suspension.

TRIDENT arrests man found with meth, heroin

Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team officers contacted a Toyota Corolla in Silt after spotting the car stop at a house known to be involved in drug distribution and seeing the vehicle driving suspiciously, as if the driver was checking to see if he was being followed.

TRIDENT officers found the 40-year-old driver had a revoked license and impounded the car. After the driver was handcuffed, he told officers that he "wanted to provide information on where a large quantity of drugs was," according to an arrest report.

The 40-year-old man "is known by TRIDENT to be a methamphetamine and heroin dealer in the Garfield County area," a taskforce officer reported. He also has a significant history of felony arrests.

Inventorying the car for impound, officers found numerous drugs and paraphernalia believed to be used in drug distribution. They found several different baggies containing substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, totalling nearly 20 grams, and one baggy containing suspected heroin. The heroin baggy was weighed at about a half gram. They also found a digital scale, numerous empty baggies marked with money signs, several glass pipes with white residue and a prescription bottle with several pills of amphetamine prescribed to a woman.

The man was resistant while being taken into custody. In the back of the patrol car he was kicking and thrashing his legs. He appeared to be faking a seizure while officers were trying to put in him restraints, one officer wrote. An ambulance was called, and he continued to fight with paramedics. An officer handcuffed him to the gurney and the 40-year-old cursed at the officer, saying that he would kill the officer and his family. While the man was screaming at the officer he was spitting, and some of his spit hit the officer in the eye.

His license was also revoked for habitual traffic offenses.

He was arrested on charges including possession with intent to distribute more than seven grams of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine and amphetamine, all drug felonies. His arresting charges also included felony second-degree assault on a police officer.