Crime Briefs: Two juveniles arrested in vehicle theft

Carbondale police arrested two boys in a stolen truck in the Roaring Fork High School parking lot Monday morning.

Officers received reports of a possible stolen truck on Colorado 133 and Main Street.

A white Ford F-150 bearing "GWP Great Western Painting" had been stolen from Glenwood Springs early that morning. A company employee had followed the truck to the area, and was reporting to Carbondale officers, according to a police report.

Both boys in the vehicle were found to be about 14 to 15 years old, according to the police report. Officers eventually found them parked in the Roaring Fork High School parking lot.

The two were released to their parents, but they were issued summons charging minor in possession of marijuana, minor in possession of alcohol and driving without a license. It is yet to be seen whether the truck owner will press charges in the vehicle theft.

$2 million bond for murder suspect

Back in Garfield County after being apprehended by authorities in Oregon, murder suspect Michael Francis Montgomery made his first appearance Tuesday in district court. His bond was set at $2 million, cash-only.

Montgomery was wanted in the March shooting of his 28-year-old son-in-law in Rifle, and law enforcement sought him for six months after the killing.

Local police and the High Desert Drug Task Force found Montgomery when he was leaving a church in Ontario, Oregon. They believed he was camping near the Snake River to avoid capture.

Felony arrest in $10 theft

Glenwood Spring police received reports early Oct. 8 of a theft at Bradley's Petroleum, on the 2100 block of Grand Avenue.

A 26-year-old man reported that two intoxicated people stole cash from his Jeep, which was parked outside. He told police that the man and woman had come into the gas station and "bragged about getting into his vehicle." He reported that $10 had been taken from the glove box.

The two people then got in a Valley Taxi cab and headed upvalley.

Police officers phoned the cab driver. In Pitkin County, deputies arranged for the taxi to pull over. The 39-year-old man and 40-year-old woman told the deputy that they'd gotten into the Jeep but denied having taken anything.

The couple said they were planning to give a ride to an intoxicated man who said the Jeep was his.

The deputy found this man, who was with them in the taxi, was "so highly intoxicated that he could barely walk or speak and was unable to give any comment on what occurred at the convenience store" or the taxi ride to Aspen.

The Glenwood officer reported that he knew the two people to be transients, and from a previous contact with them that night, he knew they didn't have any money for food or lodging. The taxi driver said they had him stop at a thrift store and other places along the way to Aspen, and he felt that they'd stashed something at a campsite near Defiance Thrift Store.

Officers later found on the 39-year-old man a dollar bill and loose change. "I noticed among their possessions was a pizza and a liter of soda. I was unable to recover a ten dollar bill. However, due to the stops made by the (taxi) it is highly likely the money was spent or stowed away prior to arrest," the officer reported.

The couple was arrested on felony charges of first-degree criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit, as well as petty offense theft.

Wine key found in attempted ATM break-in

Carbondale police got reports of a man trying to break into a Wells Fargo ATM Oct. 8 evening and ended up scrambling around the neighborhood to get a suspect into custody.

An officer spotted a man matching the reported description in the Beijing Tokyo Restaurant parking lot. He took off running when he spotted the patrol car, according to police.

One of the things the officer noticed about the man was his bright green shoelaces. An officer later spotted shoes with bright green laces under a vehicle in The Pig's parking lot.

He followed the officer's commands to come out from under the vehicle, but then he bolted again. Back near the Beijing Tokyo Restaurant, "an unknown concerned citizen had the male pinned down," according to a police report.

In his pocket officers found a six-inch metal wine key. "When your affiant asked him why he had it on him and what it was used for he stated 'to open wine.'"

The man said "he sleeps on the streets, doesn't have any money or a job," the officer reported. Asked what he was doing at the bank, he said "I don't know." At the ATM officers found three pry marks that appeared fresh.

He was arrested on felony charges of criminal attempt, third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools, as well as misdemeanor obstruction of a police officer.

Parolee found with meth

While deputies were searching for a fugitive at the Gateway Lodge in Rifle at night on Oct. 11, a hotel manager pointed them toward the room of a parolee, saying that he'd had "approximately 20 people stop by" that day.

They contacted his parole officer, who asked them to check in on the 34-year-old parolee. "Upon contacting (the parolee), he was very animated, continuously ground his teeth, and was fidgeting. This behavior is consistent with the use of stimulants," the deputy reports.

Upon questioning, the man admitted to using methamphetamine that morning, adding that they "would find a clean 'rig' in the room," according to an arrest report. Deputies found a hypodermic needle, a metal spoon and a "small white crystalline rock" in the open on a counter. They also found a needle in a toothbrush container on the bed. The crystalline substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

The parolee was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a drug felony, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, a petty offense.