Crime Briefs: Woman pays for SUV with hot check | PostIndependent.com

A 33-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after driving away from Columbine Ford last summer with a vehicle that she paid for with a bounced check.

In July, a couple of the dealership’s employees went to the Rifle Police Department to report a case of fraud. They said that the month before, one of the car salesmen sold a 2012 GMC Yukon to a Kristin Anderson, whom he knew as a waitress in Glenwood Springs.

Documents in the case say Anderson wrote a check for $25,000, while the rest of the purchase, about $14,000, was going to be financed. She told the salesman she was receiving a cash settlement and that the check was good. Five days later, the bank said that the account had been closed.

Saying that she would clear up the issues, the woman later sent the dealership a printed letter that appeared to be from U.S. Bank saying that she had $1.5 million available. The letter stated that the money was specifically for the purchase of real estate, according to a police report.

The Police Department requested Anderson’s account information from the bank with her checking account. In November the bank disclosed that the account had been closed for fraud only 12 days after it had been opened. One deposit of $50 had been made, while its charges put it in the red by nearly $250.

A warrant was issued for her arrest in December, and she was arrested Sunday on felony fraud by check and felony aggravated motor vehicle theft.

man arrested on CHILD sex assault

Garfield County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 35-year-old Parachute man, Micah Zimmerman, on felony sex assault on a child charges.

Following a November forensic interview with the victim, a warrant was issued for his arrest Jan. 5, charging sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and three counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, pattern of abuse, both felonies.

After interviewing the victim and the suspect in November, authorities found out that he moved to Texas. He was booked into Garfield County jail on Tuesday.

meth-loaded syringes

A 28-year-old man was pulled over in New Castle Sunday afternoon after a sheriff’s deputy ran his license plate and found it registered to another vehicle.

Getting out of his vehicle, the man took off his jacket and placed it inside the vehicle.

The deputy then found the driver had a Garfield County warrant, and while searching the 28-year-old he found a hypodermic needle in his pants pocket.

“I asked (him) if he had any other needles on his person and he told me to keep looking and to poke myself with one,” the deputy wrote in a report.

In the jacket the deputy found three capped and plunged hypodermic needles. One had a reddish, clear liquid substance in it. Another hypodermic needle was in the driver’s door. Another syringe was on the passenger seat. Another was found between the driver’s seat and the center console, this one loaded with reddish, clear liquid.

While being booked into jail, the 28-year-old said that if the deputy was testing what was in the syringes, “it would be ‘meth,” because he doesn’t use heroin,” according to a sheriff’s report.

The substance in the syringes tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges including felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors driving under restraint and displaying fictitious plates.

sex offender found with meth

Early Monday morning, Glenwood Springs police officers spotted in a vehicle at Kum & Go on Gilstrap Court a 22-year-old man they knew to have two outstanding warrants, including failure to register as a sex offender.

After some resistance to identify himself, the 22-year-old turned around and voluntarily put his hands behind his back, according to a police report.

In one of his pockets police found a small plastic bag of “white crystalline substance,” which turned out to be .3 grams of methamphetamine. In his other pockets they found two syringes.

At the jail he was also found with a small glass tube containing residue.

He was arrested on felony possession of a controlled substance and petty offense possession of drug paraphernalia.