Crime Briefs: Boyfriend accused of sex assault | PostIndependent.com

Alexis Nieves Moran was arrested by Garfield County deputies Dec. 17 on felony sexual assault charges.

The man’s girlfriend reported to law enforcement at about 1:30 a.m. that her boyfriend, who had been drinking, molested her.

She drove to pick him up that night and brought him back to her residence, where he got mad at her and started using “ugly words,” she told authorities.

He kept asking her if she had another boyfriend, which she denied. He then took off her clothes and molested her, she told law enforcement.

The woman told deputies that this had been an ongoing problem in which he threatens her, then takes advantage of her, according to an affidavit.

The man gave a couple of different names and birthdates to authorities, and a deputy found him with IDs that were apparently fakes. He denied forcing himself upon his girlfriend.

Moran, who’s either 34 or 37, was arrested on charges of first-degree sexual assault, a class 3 felony; criminal possession of a forged instrument, a class 6 felony; and criminal impersonation, a class 6 felony. Domestic violence was included as a sentence enhancer.

Intoxicated 20-year-old hits patrol car

On Christmas Eve night, Glenwood Springs police were called to a vehicle traveling east within the city limits in the westbound lane of Interstate 70 with no headlights.

When a police cruiser met the vehicle, a Honda Civic, it was traveling about 30 mph.

As the two vehicles approached each other, the Honda turned toward the officer’s patrol car. Though the officer tried to dodge the vehicle, the driver turned into the patrol car and crashed into it, according to an affidavit.

The crash sent one officer to Valley View Hospital for treatment of a sprained knee.

Other officers gave chase. When the driver, a 20-year-old man, finally pulled over, he got out of the vehicle and tried to walk away, ignoring police commands to stop and get on the ground. One officer deployed a Taser to stop the man.

In his car were a number of unopened bottles and cans of alcohol, and the young man smelled of alcohol, according to a police report.

At Valley View Hospital, being treating for a head injury from his fall after being hit with the Taser, he told hospital staff that he had consumed alcohol and cocaine, according to an affidavit.

Officers found about a gram of cocaine in his wallet.

He was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, a class 3 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a level 4 drug felony; criminal mischief, a class 6 felony; and DUI, among several other misdemeanors.

Brother accused of burglary

A Silt man reported Dec. 14 that his house had been burglarized while he and his family were at church three days earlier.

They came home to find the garage door open and couldn’t recall if they had left it open. At first they didn’t notice anything missing in the house.

But later the man, who owns a feed and ranch supply store, found the bank bag to his business short $280. His wife was also paying the business’s bills and found several unfamiliar accounts that were being paid off with the business account.

These payments totaled $2,669. The man recognized the accounts as those his brother had earlier tried to convince their mother to pay off, according to an affidavit.

Checking their home safe, the couple found another $500 missing.

He told police that his brother, who house-sits for them and would know where everything is, also has a drug problem.

The brother was later arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, a class 3 felony; and identity theft, a class 4 felony.

Restraining order violation

Glenwood Springs police were called to the 1200 block of Sprucewood Lane for a 41-year-old man in violation of his restraining order. He had reportedly gone to a woman’s residence whom he was barred from contacting.

She was the victim in a previous case and the protected party in a restraining order, which was also a condition of the man’s bond.

He had come into the house uninvited through an unlocked door and went to the woman’s bedroom, where he told her he wanted to talk, according to a police report. She repeatedly told him to get out of the house, she later told officers.

She tried to close the door to protect herself, but he slammed the door, injuring her hand, according to an affidavit.

He was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, a class 3 felony; violation of bond conditions, a class 6 felony; misdemeanor third-degree assault and misdemeanor violation of a restraining order. Domestic violence was added as a sentence enhancer.