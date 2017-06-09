Crime Briefs: Third Taser shot is the charm | PostIndependent.com

Garfield County deputies responded to reports June 2 that a man in an RV park was throwing rocks and smashing vehicle windows.

In the RV park, deputies found a 43-year-old man beating the windshield of an RV with what looked like a crowbar.

Instructed to put the crowbar down and that he was under arrest, the man refused.

One deputy believed he might swing or throw it at the officers. A deputy wrote in his report that the man was becoming increasingly aggressive, "grunting and growling" and acting unpredictably.

The man stepped toward the deputies, and one of them struck him with a Taser, though the probes didn't hit him correctly for a shock.

He threw the crowbar at them, then picked up a truck hitch. The second deputy tried to hit him with a Taser, but he also missed. And the man began swinging the hitch at them.

A third Taser attempt was successful, and the man went rigid and fell to the ground, where he continued to fight as the deputies attempted to get him into cuffs.

The week prior, he had been arrested by Rifle police for theft, and he was out on bond.

The 43-year-old had broken three windows in a construction trailer, along with the windshield and other windows of an RV and the windshield of a semi, according to an affidavit.

While being transported to Grand River Hospital for some minor injuries sustained during his arrest, he kicked at the patrol car door and tried to wrestle free. At the hospital he reportedly kicked a hole in the examination room wall.

He was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree assault, criminal mischief, aggravated menacing and violation of bail bond conditions, all felonies.

Additionally, he was arrested on misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

girlfriend STRUCK with loaded pistol

A man in Silt reported the night of May 25 his sister had been hit in the face by her boyfriend, a 46-year-old, who had also pulled a gun on her.

The 46-year-old had the day before apparently kicked the woman out of the trailer they were living in.

The victim herself, however, was uncooperative with deputies, saying she didn't trust law enforcement. But later that night, she called deputies saying she would talk.

When she went to gather her things from the trailer after being kicked out, the couple began to argue. He had been drinking when she showed up, she told deputies.

While she was outside the trailer, the man went back in and came out with a black semi-automatic pistol. She told deputies he hit her in the face with the pistol and threw her to the ground twice. Her lips were swollen, cracked and bruised.

She was afraid of the man, saying that his going to jail for the night would only escalate the situation and that she wouldn't be safer as a result.

"Due to (his) gross disregard for human life, by striking (her) in the face with a loaded handgun, the overall volatile nature of the crime," the deputy decided to wait until the man was sober and serve him with arrest and search warrants.

He was arrested May 26 on charges of menacing and second-degree assault, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor reckless endangerment and a domestic violence sentence enhancer.

A TRAIL OF BLOOD

A 33-year-old man was hit with a Taser and arrested at gunpoint after being chased down by Glenwood Springs police for a pair of break-ins the morning of May 27.

The man had reportedly smashed a window in at his wife's residence. She heard the glass breaking and when she went to see what had happened, she found her bleeding husband inside the residence.

The two had an argument a couple days earlier while they were eating at a restaurant. He had an active restraining order barring him from her residence.

She yelled at him to get out, and he apologized, throwing money on the table to pay for the window and pleading with her not to call the police, according to an affidavit.

He exited the residence, leaving a trail of blood drops leading to the door.

At this time another trespassing call came in. In his garage, which he found unusually locked, a man had found a beer can and blood on his vehicle, as well at the 33-year-old man's license under the vehicle. He had also seen a man matching the husband's description in the area.

The man was spotted running from the area, and officers eventually chased him down. Officers held him at gunpoint down an embankment, and the suspect was reaching into his back pocket, screaming "shoot me," according to an affidavit.

An officer deployed a Taser to get him to stop.

He was arrested on felony first-degree burglary, as well as numerous misdemeanors: two counts of violation of a restraining order, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer and criminal mischief.

mom's house BURGLARIZED

The evening of May 23, deputies responded to reports of a burglary in Battlement Mesa earlier in the day.

A neighbor had seen a 29-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman break into a home. The woman was the resident's daughter and the man was her boyfriend, according to an arrest affidavit.

A neighbor informed the resident that the 29-year-old man climbed through a window of her house and opened the door for his girlfriend.

The woman who lives there later told police that her daughter had stolen money before, "but they had never reported it in hopes that they could correct her behavior," according to an arrest report.

The woman went to a hiding place in the house where see keeps cash and found some money missing. Where there should have been more than $2,000, less than $400 was left.

A neighbor told deputies that she'd seen the pair break into the house. Then she saw the daughter running away from the house with something stuffed in her pocket.

A deputy also collected fingerprints from the area where the man had been seen climbing through the window.

The two were both arrested days later on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor theft.