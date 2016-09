Dead camper autopsied Thursday | PostIndependent.com

A forensic pathologist in Denver performed an autopsy Thursday on the body of the camper found dead on McClure Pass Monday.

The Pitkin County coroner’s office did not have an estimate on Thursday of when it would be able to determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.

Matthew Barz, a 49-year-old Longmont man, was found dead on a rural road near the top of McClure Pass Monday morning, and the ensuing investigation required a closure of the pass that lasted most of the day.

Barz appeared to be camping in the area, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office previously reported.