Dead camper autopsied Thursday | PostIndependent.com

A forensic pathologist in Denver performed an autopsy Thursday on the body of the camper found dead on McClure Pass Monday.

The Pitkin County coronerâ€™s office did not have an estimate on Thursday of when it would be able to determine the cause and manner of the manâ€™s death.

Matthew Barz, a 49-year-old Longmont man, was found dead on a rural road near the top of McClure Pass Monday morning, and the ensuing investigation required a closure of the pass that lasted most of the day.

Barz appeared to be camping in the area, the Pitkin County Sheriffâ€™s Office previously reported.