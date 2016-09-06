Dead camper found near McClure Pass | PostIndependent.com

Mondayâ€™s closure of Colorado 133 at McClure Pass was due to the as-yet unexplained death of a man camping near the road, authorities said Tuesday morning.

Pitkin County emergency responders received reports of an injured person who turned out to be dead. He was found on a rural road near the top of McClure Pass.

Because of its proximity to Colorado 133, the investigation into the death prompted a closure of the pass that lasted most of the day.

The body was discovered at about 7 a.m., and the pass closure lasted until about 3:30 p.m., when one lane was opened.

The dead man appeared to be camping in the area, and the cause of his injuries were not immediately known, according to the Pitkin County Sheriffâ€™s Office. His identity is being withheld while investigators determine the cause of death and notify his next of kin.

The Pitkin County coroner is performing an autopsy and is investigating the cause and manner of death. The decedent was discovered near the Piktin County and Gunnison County line, and the sheriffsâ€™ offices from both counties are working cooperatively on the investigation.

Also working the scene were the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Forest Service, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Department of Transportation and Mountain Rescue Aspen.

CDOT reports Monday said that McClure Pass was closed after a vehicle accident at about 9:10 a.m.