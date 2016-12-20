House damaged in fire over the weekend in Glenwood Springs | PostIndependent.com

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department put out a house fire near 13th Street and Walz Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Initial indications were that the blaze started after residents put out a log from their fireplace near the house outside, said Glenwood Springs Fire Chief Gary Tillotson.

This was primarily an attic fire at the single-family home, and though the house will be repairable, the fire caused significant damage and burned off a portion of the roof.

Tillotson believes three of the residents were at the house at the time, but everyone made it out of the home without injuries.

Those residents also had a place to stay, so service from the Red Cross wasn’t necessary in this case, said the fire chief.