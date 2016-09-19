New Castle home uninhabitable after fire | PostIndependent.com

New Castle home uninhabitable after fire
Ryan Summerlin September 19, 2016
A New Castle home at 136 N. B Ave. sustained heavy damage in a fire early Monday morning.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Colorado River Fire Rescue got the call at 3:16 a.m., and when they arrived, firefighters could see flames coming out of the windows, according to a press release.
The fire spread into the attic and the home sustained extensive damage from heat and smoke.
One person and a dog in the home were able to evacuate before fire crews arrived.
The house was deemed uninhabitable, and the homeowners are being assisted by the American Red Cross.