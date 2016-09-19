Parachute man arrested on child sex assault | PostIndependent.com

A 41-year-old Parachute man was arrested Sept. 3 on a child sex assault charge.

Parachute police were dispatched that evening after a woman reported that her 16-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted.

A witness told police that through a window he saw Jason Finney having sex with the underage girl, who later confirmed this to her mother.

While being interviewed, Finney suggested to police that someone started a rumor about seeing him have sex with the underage girl.

Finney was arrested on a charge of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, a class 4 felony.

Finney is being held in the Garfield County Jail on a $60,000 bail.