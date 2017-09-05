Shaw Lewis fatal wreck to go to DA

The Interstate 70 wreck Aug. 16 near Silt that injured a Colorado State Patrol trooper and killed a Carbondale teacher is still under investigation.

Walt Stowe, Garfield County Sheriff's Office public information officer, said by email Tuesday that sheriff's office representatives would meet this week with 9th District Attorney's Office officials.

"It will ultimately be up to the district attorney what charges, if any, are filed," Stowe said by email. Because a trooper, who had stopped Lewis for unspecified reasons, was involved, the sheriff's office investigated.

The slow turnaround on the case is due to "a great deal of information and facts to process," Stowe wrote.

Lewis, 39, who grew up in Basalt, taught at Ross Montessori school in Carbondale, where his two children are students. He lived in Rifle with his wife, Amanda, and worked part-time at Domino's Pizza.

On Sept. 11, anybody who orders from Rifle Domino's will directly support the Lewis family, with 100 percent of the store's profits that day going to his family.

Rifle Domino's is located at 702 Taughenbaugh Blvd. For more information call 970-625-0505.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been created on Lewis' behalf, with donations used to set up a college fund for his two children. In 12 days the fund has raised $10,665 of the $20,000 goal. The campaign can be found at gf.me/u/byfk74.

A celebration of life will be held at the Ross Montessori School in Carbondale from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 16. Family members and others will share stories of Lewis and there will be food and live music.