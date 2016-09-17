Teen driver faces felony; fellow student hurt | PostIndependent.com

A newly licensed 16-year-old driver faces a felony vehicular assault charge after a classmate who was riding in her car Thursday night was seriously injured in a crash while turning at what police say was an unsafe speed into the Cardiff Glen neighborhood.

A report on the Glenwood Springs High School football game in Steamboat Springs Friday that appeared in the Saturday Post Independent named sophomore team member Victor Gamez as the student who was seriously injured in the accident the night before.

Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson confirmed Saturday that Gamez was the most seriously injured in the Thursday accident that also sent the driver and three other passengers to the hospital with minor injuries. Gamez was reportedly airlifted to a Denver hospital with a serious injuries.

He was honored at the football game by both teams, and members of the Steamboat team wore Gamez’s No. 40 in athletic tape on their helmets.

According to Wilson, Gamez was in the back seat and was not wearing a seat belt.

A running update on Gamez’s condition on the GSHS website indicated that Gamez underwent surgery Friday to repair a fracture to his left eye and cheek. As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday he was expected to have a breathing tube removed and was headed toward recovery.

“As soon as we hear more, we will keep you guys updated,” the latest note said.

Meanwhile, donations to the help the family were being encourage. A GoFundMe page has been set up in Gamez’s name.

The accident happened about 8 p.m. Thursday when the 16-year-old female driver of the Volvo passenger car, who received her license only four days prior Wilson said, was attempting to turn from Airport Road onto Clark Street in Cardiff Glen.

From the accident report, it appeared the driver made “sudden, uncontrolled turn,” he said.

The car went out of control and skidded across a greenbelt, taking out a small tree and arcing to the left before jumping curb and crossing another street, then colliding head-on with two large aspen trees just short of hitting a house, Wilson said.

“We believe from the damage involved that the car was traveling at too great a speed for that turn,” Wilson said. “Four days into a very inexperienced driver, that’s just not doable at the speed we figure she was traveling.”

One of the trees was nearly uprooted, and there was a large v-shaped dent in the hood and engine compartment, he said.

The driver was cited for vehicular assault causing serious bodily injury, a class 5 felony, as well as reckless driving and having underaged passengers in her car with no adults.

State law requires that new drivers who are still 16 have at least one person over age 21 in their vehicle within the first six months of being licensed. All of the passengers in this case were under 17, Wilson said.