Dead camper found near McClure Pass | PostIndependent.com

Mondayâ€™s closure of Colorado 133 at McClure Pass was due to the as-yet unexplained death of a man camping near the road, authorities said Tuesday morning.

Pitkin County emergency responders received reports of an injured person who turned out to be dead. He was found on a rural road near the top of McClure Pass.

Because of its proximity to Colorado 133, the investigation into the death prompted a closure of the pass that lasted most of the day.

The body was discovered at about 7 a.m., and the pass closure lasted until about 3:30 p.m., when one lane was opened.

The dead man appeared to be camping in the area, and the cause of his injuries were not immediately known, according to the Pitkin County Sheriffâ€™s Office. His identity is being withheld while investigators determine the cause of death.

Colorado Department of Transportation reports Monday said that McClure Pass was closed after an accident at about 9:10 a.m.