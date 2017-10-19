‘Deceased and injured’ among 4 shot near Colorado State University in Fort Collins

Four people were shot northwest of Colorado State University early Thursday morning and police say they are not searching for any suspects in the homicide investigation.

Sgt. Matt Johnson, spokesman for the Fort Collins Police Department, said in a video news release "the victims include parties who are both deceased and injured." He did not say how many people died.

"There is no ongoing threat related to this incident," Johnson said in the video. "We're right in the middle of a very active investigation."

The identities of those who were shot have not been released.

Full story on Denver Post.