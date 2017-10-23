Dog rescued from 25-foot mine shaft in Fairplay

Another Park County resident was reunited with his dog after a good Samaritan who found her while hiking was able to rescue her from the bottom of a 25-foot mine shaft in Fairplay with two friends and some climbing gear. Thanks to social media, the brown mixed-breed dog was identified and returned the very next day. The rescue comes on the heels of another lost dog story, where an Alma family was reunited with their lab-pit bull mix after she had been missing for five weeks and was found on Mount Bross.

About a week prior to the rescue, Preston Gladd was out hiking in the Beaver Creek area of Fairplay when he heard growling coming from a mine shaft. Thinking it was a wild animal, he ignored the sounds and continued on. He kept thinking about the noises he heard, however, so on Wednesday, Oct. 18, after returning home from a vacation, Gladd headed back out to the same area with his dogs. As he got closer to the mine shaft, this time he heard barking.

“I looked inside and saw her down in the bottom, trapped,” the Fairplay resident said.

He left and returned with reinforcements — his girlfriend, Portia Scovern, his roommate, Gannon Ingels, and some climbing gear.

The pair was able to lower Gladd down into the shaft, where he tied a harness around the dog to pull her out.

Although skinny and dehydrated, the dog — whom they later found out was named Cheyenne — didn’t have any injuries after falling 25 feet into the shaft.

