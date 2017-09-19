Dog was key to Powerball win in Grand Junction

Judy Finchum can attribute her big lottery win to her dog Tillie.

Finchum, who won the $133 million Powerball on Saturday night, bought the winning ticket on Tillie’s birthday, according to a Colorado lottery press release. Her husband Mack thought she was having a heart attack when she first told him.

So what are they going to do with the earnings?

“When asked what their plans are, they both agreed that since they’re not ‘extravagant’ people, that they would use much of the money to help those who need it the most citing those who are suffering as a result of the recent hurricanes and fire,” according to the release.

The Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction spoke to the new millionaires.