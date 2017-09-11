Driver charged in fatal accident that killed Carbondale teacher

The driver of the vehicle that struck a stopped vehicle on westbound I-70 killing a Carbondale teacher has been issued multiple charges, including manslaughter.

Jeffrey Burk, 31, of New Castle turned himself in to the Garfield County Jail after a warrant was issued on Friday, according to a press release from the Garfield County Sheriff's office. Bond is set at $100,000.

On Aug. 16, Shaw Lewis was killed in I-70 when a second car struck his stopped vehicle after he was pulled over by a state trooper, who sustained injuries as well.