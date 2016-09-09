Dry conditions require fire caution | PostIndependent.com

In the last week, the Northwest Interagency Fire Unit has responded to 34 fires. While there are no current fire restrictions in the area, fuels are dry and fire officials remind people to be careful with fire.

“Human-caused fires are still a concern this time of year,” said Fire Management Officer Colt Mortenson. “If you’re hunting or camping in the area, please remember to completely extinguish your fires.”

The lightning-caused Calico Fire burning on BLM lands north of Elk Springs is 3-5 acres in size and is currently being managed for resource benefit with one engine on hand.

The West Steward Fire burning on BLM lands 25 miles southwest of Meeker is transitioning to a Type III Incident Management Team. The 125-acre lightning-caused fire was reported on Sept. 8. Resources on the fire include Squad 1, three type six engines, two tankers, four single-engine air tankers and two helicopters.

Beyond BLM land, in the Flat Tops Wilderness, the U.S. Forest Service is allowing the Lost Solar Fire to burn. It’s at about 1,000 acres and is considered within its management boundaries and beneficial to the ecosystem.