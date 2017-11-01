Dump truck crashes into house at Westbank

Carbondale Fire responded around noon today to a report of a dump truck that had crashed into a house on Dolores Circle at Westbank Mesa, located above the Ironbridge golf course south of Glenwood Springs.

According to a fire department official, there were no injuries. The truck crashed into a corner of the two car garage, not damaging any of the living space. No cars were in the garage either.

Crews are waiting for lumber and other supplies to arrive on scene so the roof can be supported while the truck is removed.

At first there were concerns of the vehicle leaking fluids, but officials confirmed the tank wasn’t damaged.

The homeowner wasn’t home at the time. She told the Post Independent that she was driving up the hill when she noticed the truck in the side of her house.

The truck belonged to Gray Excavation and was at a construction site further up the hill. The truck was unmanned and somehow rolled away and down the hill.