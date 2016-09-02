 Eastbound I-70 open after crash near Silt | PostIndependent.com

Eastbound I-70 open after crash near Silt

Eastbound Interstate 70 is now open after a crash earlier this morning closed both lanes of traffic near the Silt exit.

Colorado Department of Transportation was notified of the crash around 8:10 a.m., according to Tracy Trulove, communications manager for CDOT Region 3. The interstate was reopened about 45 minutes later.

Trulove did not have additional information regarding the crash, and a phone call to Colorado State Patrol was not immediately returned Friday morning.

A motorist caught in the traffic backup reported seeing a white minivan on the side of the interstate about 2 miles east of Exit 97, the Silt exit. The van appeared to be heavily damaged.

The Post Independent will update this story when more details become available.

