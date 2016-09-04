Electric vehicles on display at events in Glenwood, Aspen | PostIndependent.com

Drivers and passengers are invited to check out new plug-in electric cars at the Community Picnic in Aspen on Sept. 11 and in Glenwood Springs on Sept. 13, as the valley celebrates National Drive Electric Week.

These free events offer motorists a chance to check out several models of plug-in electric vehicles, hear about tax credits for EV purchases, and learn more about options for charging at home, at work and at the growing number of public charging stations across the state and country.

The Aspen EV event will be part of the city of Aspen’s annual Community Picnic, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Aspen Golf Course. The picnic also includes a free barbecue lunch, games and activities for children.

The Glenwood Springs EV Ride and Drive is set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, on the 800 block of Cooper Avenue. The event is a half block from the Glenwood Downtown Market, which will be underway that same evening.

Both events are among 188 electric vehicle events happening across the country for National Drive Electric Week, running Sept. 10-18.

Mountain Chevrolet will show the Chevy Volt, Glenwood Springs Ford will show the Fusion Energi, and Glenwood Springs Audi will have an Audit A3 Etron on hand. At the Glenwood Springs event, knowledgeable sales staff will be offering test drives. The U.S. Forest Service will also showcase a Ford C-Max Energi and charging station in Glenwood Springs.

Electric vehicle experts Matt Shmigelsky of CLEER (Clean Energy Economy for the Region) and Morgan Hill from Garfield County Environmental Health will be on hand in Glenwood Springs to answer questions about vehicle charging, other makes and models on the market. City of Aspen employee Laura Armstrong will be available to answer questions at the Sept. 11 event.

They will also have information about attractive state and federal tax credits offered for new plug-in electric vehicles. For instance, Colorado’s tax credit varies currently, based on a complex formula that helps offset the purchase price. But starting Jan. 1, 2017, a revised credit goes into effect that will create both the simplest and highest incentive in the country.

“Electric vehicles promise to be a big part of the future of passenger car transportation — and the future is here today with vehicles that are on the market now,” said Shmigelsky. “Nationwide, there are more than 300,000 plug-in electric vehicles on the road today.”

Plug-in, battery-only electric cars have a range of 75 to 200 miles, Shmigelsky said, while plug-in hybrids with a gasoline motor backup can travel 20 to 50 miles on electricity before switching over to gasoline power and enjoy a total driving range of 600-plus miles. EVs are less expensive to operate as a result, with fuel costs that are comparable to $1.10 per gallon, and less maintenance needed.

Hill said EVs are clean burning, producing no tailpipe emissions while running on electricity. She also stated that EVs run on Colorado-produced electricity, supporting jobs on the Western Slope. Free public charging stations are located throughout the Western Slope, with 160 available plugs currently.

The Glenwood Springs EV event is hosted by Garfield Clean Energy, city of Glenwood Springs, Garfield County Environmental Health, United States Forest Service, CORE and CLEER. The city of Aspen will host the Aspen EV Viewing as part of the annual Community Picnic. Sponsors include Mountain Chevrolet, Glenwood Springs Ford, the Post Independent and Elk Mountain Audi.

National Drive Electric Week is sponsored by Plug-In America, Sierra Club and the Electric Auto Association.