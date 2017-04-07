5Point Film announces 2017 program | PostIndependent.com

5Point Adventure Film Festival announced its festival program Wednesday. The popular four-day film festival will hold its 10th anniversary event in Carbondale April 20-23.

New this year will be community-focused activities throughout the city, daytime events and two anniversary screenings, which will show some of the best films from the festival's history.

"This year sees immense talent, creative spirit and sense of adventure all ignited on the 5Point festival screen with a highly-curated film program that will engage, educate and captivate," Executive Director Meaghan Lynch said in a news release. "We're especially excited to bring our 5Point family of filmmakers and special guests together to pay homage to 10 years of incredible storytelling and unique community energy â€” the special elements that make this festival a film experience like no other so our audience does indeed come together, return changed."

Here are highlights from the year's lineup:

World premieres

The Frozen Road: Ben Page sought an adventure of perfect solitude. The Frozen Road is an honest reflection on his solo trip through one the unforgiving emptiness of one of the world's "last great wildernesses" in the Canadian Arctic.

Chocolate Spokes: Gregory Crinchlow left his architecture job in 2011 to start a bicycle shop in Five Points, a traditionally African American and Latino neighborhood in Denver. He now services the bike maintenance needs of an entire community and creates custom bikes.

Big Air Max: A documentary short about Roaring Fork Valley local Max Grange and how he has overcome his disabilities to become known as Big Air Max. Shot by students at the Walter Isaacson School for media, Colorado Mountain College.

How We Grow: Tom Zuccareno and Haley Thompson's documentary about the young farmers and the local agriculture movement in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Where The Wild Things Play: Krystle Wright and friends leave the boys behind in this short film featuring women gettin' rowdy in the outdoors.

Above the Fray: Filmmaker Graham Zimmerman profiles climber Beth Rodden, one of the greatest climbers in history, as she reflects on a terrifying expedition in Kyrgyzstan and how motherhood has helped her discover a balanced life.

Festival guests

The festival includes appearances by a number of special guests: filmmakers, industry personalities and more. Returning guests include Wade Newsom, Brendan Leonard, Travis Rummel, Jeremy Collins and Krystle Wright. New guests include pro-wilderness activist Katie Lee; the USA Men's Rafting Team â€” including two Roaring Fork Valley locals â€”who set their sights on making history by attempting to break a legendary speed record down 277 miles of the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon; Gregory Crinchlow; and filmmaker Ben Page.

Community events

Van Life Rally kicks off the festival. It's a party celebrating outdoor life and van culture through live music, food and drink. Confluence, a weekend-long block party, will include music, speakers, food and beer tasting.

The festival also offers financial assistance to emerging filmmakers through its 5Point Film Fund and outdoor opportunities for Roaring Fork Valley high-school students through its 5Point Dream Project.

Film fans can choose from two passes: The McClure Pass includes all eight film programs and drink tickets for $205. The Independence Pass includes the films and drink tickets, plus early entry and a filmmaker meet-and-greet, for $310. The first 100 people to purchase passes will also receive a festival-branded YETI Rambler. Regular tickets cost $32 until April 9; $34 from April 10-16; and $36 thereafter. Tickets for Best of 5Point's 10 Years screenings and special film programs will cost $25.

Purchase tickets and learn more at 5pointfilm.org.