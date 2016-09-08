A fashionable fundraiser for CARE shelter | PostIndependent.com

Fashion shows don’t have to be just for humans.

For the past seven years, Colorado Animal Rescue has made a fashion show out of its fall fundraiser. The stars are mostly dogs, though the occasional cooperative cat has participated in the past.

“We want to have a fun, upbeat event that focuses on animals,” said CARE director Wes Boyd. “It’s a chance to remind people of all the stuff we do, and it’s also a thank-you for our volunteers.”

“Dressed to the K9’s” takes place Saturday night at the Orchard in Carbondale. Tickets are $85, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit organization’s Spring Valley shelter, foster care, pet food bank, and special programs like hiking with shelter dogs and yoga with cats. In particular, it helps with the Thumper Fund, which provides medical support for strays.

“It allows us to make sure that all of our needs are met and they can be taken care of even though they’re homeless,” Boyd said. “It’s a very important part of what we do.”

In addition to the fashion show, the event also includes a silent auction and plenty of hors d’oeuvres from Fusion Catering. For the first time this year, it will be capped off with a special performance by the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue.

“Everybody loves vaudeville, so I thought it would be a great element to put into the show,” said event planner Keira Clark.

Some of the skits will be animal related, while the whole event will have an old Hollywood theme.

Expect some doggie tuxedos in addition to more outlandish costumes from a sunflower to Darth Vader. The canine cast includes several pets currently up for adoption, as well as some “alumni” who have found their forever homes.

Doctor Dave Miller and actress Joyce Bulifant will emcee the event. Costumes and bling are donated by CB Paws in Aspen, which sells practical pet clothing as well as more decorative items.

“People want their dog to look good,” said owner Steve Fante. “This year we’re going a little bit further out, dressing the dogs a bit more imaginatively.”

Fante usually makes it a point to come downvalley for the show, as well.

“It’s always an enjoyable community event, and I think it’s a great organization,” he said.

“We have lots of homeless and abandoned pets here that need love and attention, and we rely heavily on our donors to keep this place going,” Clark added.