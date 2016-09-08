‘A reunion of the 5Point tribe’ under the stars | PostIndependent.com

Given the 5Point Film Festival’s focus on outdoor adventure, it makes sense to screen some of its selections outside, and that’s precisely what’s happening next Thursday in Carbondale.

“It’s an annual fall tradition — sort of a reunion of the 5Point tribe, a celebration of the end of summer and the winter sports to come,” said event organizer Sarah Uhl. “Who doesn’t want to sit outside and watch an outdoor movie?”

5Point Adventure Film Festival is in its 10th season producing its signature four-day festival in Carbondale, and has since expanded with events in Asheville, North Carolina, Bellingham, Washington, and Duluth, Minnesota, and with a future northeast location to be announced. The organization is currently in the process of hiring a new executive director.

5Point Outside is a local focused, family friendly event in Bonnie Fischer Park behind the Third Street Center in Carbondale. The show itself begins at dusk, but come early for live music from One Hot Mess at 6:30 p.m., $5 Sierra Nevada Beer and a food truck from Open Fire Catering.

For $10, attendees can enjoy about an hour and a half of film under the stars plus a firepit with s’mores.

“It’ll be best of films from the 2016 festival from a few new releases,” Uhl said.

Special guests include Ben Sturgulewski, who will show a teaser of feature-length arty ski film Ruin & Rose, which will premiere the following night at the Wheeler.

Of course, an outdoor event comes with risk of getting rained out, so be sure to check the website on Thursday if the clouds threaten.

“It’s going to be a great time,” Uhl said. “We look forward to seeing all the familiar faces.”