Almost-annual event offers an evening of bluegrass | PostIndependent.com

You can’t get much for $10 anymore, which makes the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue’s Second Almost-Annual Mini Music Fest extra enticing.

The event, at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6:30 p.m.) on Saturday at the Vaudeville, offers a night of bluegrass music from Natalie Spears and Lizzy Plotkin performing as a duo, Defiance String Band and Stray Grass. All the musicians hail from the Western Slope.

“The Defiance String Band is a really popular bluegrass band here in Glenwood Springs,” said Vaudeville owner John Goss. “Then we’ve got two ladies playing together, Natalie Spears and Lizzy Plotkin, and then there’s a band coming out from Grand Junction, Stray Grass, which will be the final band of the night.”

Tickets to the Mini Music Fest are $10 — practically a steal for two-and-a-half hours of music, Goss said. Plus, a full menu of food and drinks will be available for purchase, too, making the event a perfect Saturday night out.

Goss said he and David Reynolds, a local musician and promoter, had the idea for the mini bluegrass festival last year, but because they aren’t sticking to the same dates, Reynolds thought it would be fun to call the event “almost annual.”

“David and I were just kind of brainstorming, and I thought, ‘Let’s bring in some of the local bands from the area and have a great big bluegrass bash,’” Goss said of the original idea. “We’ve got a lot of really good musicians around here.”

The event sold out, so the two decided to bring it back in 2017.

For the past few years, Goss has placed an emphasis on bringing more diverse events to his venue than just the vaudeville show.

“It’s such a great performance space, and we’re just trying to find new ways to bring people in and provide entertainment in the area,” he said. “Our stand-up comedy nights have been a big hit, and we usually do those about once a month. But we also bring in local groups, Grammy-nominated bands that are touring the country, a cappella groups, we’ve done magic — we’re just looking for different ways to bring people into the theater.”

Multi-instrumentalists Natalie Spears and Lizzy Plotkin grew up in Washington, D.C., and Nashville, Tennessee, respectively, but they both found musical inspiration in the Rocky Mountains. Plotkin is a member of the bluegrass band Free the Honey, and Spears has also played with that group. The two, who now live in the Gunnison area, believe in music as a vessel for joy, which becomes apparent with listening to their sweet songs.

The Defiance String Band is an “eclectic acoustic Americana” group, according to its website. The Glenwood favorites play old-time, folk, bluegrass, country, Celtic, ethnic and original compositions all over the valley.

Stray Grass, from Grand Junction, plays its own high-energy interpretations of acoustic music, according to the group’s Facebook page. They generally stick to traditional bluegrass instruments, but they don’t shy away from getting creative with what they do with them.

For more information, reservations and tickets, visit gvrshow.com or call 970-945-9699.