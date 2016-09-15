Art Scene: A thing of beauty | PostIndependent.com

You’ll understand just what I’m talking about when you come by the Art Center today from 3:30-6:30 p.m. for our grand reopening. Enjoy a little food, a little refreshment and a big difference as you move around the gallery on our brand new floor. It’s a great way to start your weekend and help us thank everyone who made it happen: Flooring America, Floors2Doors, parents, students and visitors.

Something Good

We don’t demand perfection every day, the constant peak experience, the essential moment, but we certainly want to feel good about ourselves as often as possible. We can help you with that last part. Every time you attend a Center for the Arts event, you make all the difference by supporting over 60 in-house art, pottery, dance and music classes for children and adults; six collaborative outreach programs at the Two Rivers Community School, Glenwood Springs Elementary School, GWS Middle School, Sopris Elementary School and Early Release Wednesdays through the Aspen Community Foundation as well as our large in-house world and culture program for students 6-12 years old. Best of all, you will help sponsor 50 annual scholarships to families in need.

Your next feel good experience is coming up at the historic Hotel Colorado from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 15. It’s the Culinary Arts Wine and Brewfest, our biggest fundraiser of the year. That’s the night you leave all personal restraint at the door and enjoy great food, wine, brews and the best silent auction yet. Join the Art Center as an individual, family or corporate member and get tickets at a discount. You will have a marvelous evening sampling the very best food and drink in the area and at the same time, you will be part of a very good thing — supporting the largest arts organization in the Roaring Fork Valley. Go online at glenwoodarts.org or call us at 970-945-2414.

Each year, we look for that something extra, something so special it will seal the deal on one terrific culinary experience. We are delighted to have Chef Cherie Pape create her original gourmet dishes as our chef demo extraordinaire. Cherie is chef/owner of Appetit Cherie Catering and an expert in international cuisine that is both healthy and delicious. Cherie wanted to move to the mountains and so she did leaving her role as a chef at Loews Coronado Bay Resort, the luxury oceanfront resort in Coronado, California. Once in Glenwood, she launched Gourmet Foods for Life bringing her knowledge of California fusion to the Roaring Fork Valley.

Cherie and our stellar line up of restaurateurs, vintners and brewmasters want to see you there!

Open registration is still in play for our fall/spring semester, and if you haven’t taken a pottery class from Judy Davis, that’s an adventure you must experience. Go online and find out about Mudpuppies for 3- to 5-year-olds; Kids Handbuilding & Wheelthrowing 6 years and older; and Adult Handbuilding & Wheelthrowing on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground.”

— Theodore Roosevelt

Christina Brusig is the executive director of the Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts. She can be reached at christina@glenwoodarts.org.