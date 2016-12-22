Art Scene: Curating the life experience | PostIndependent.com

Our gallery recently underwent the annual transformation of preparing for our 2016 Winterfest.

I remember watching Terry Muldoon, our gallery curator, work with my assistant Brie Carmer as they began the staging. They analyzed the submissions — works of art, textiles and jewelry. They are passionate, informed and exacting. They have art and cultural knowledge with a worldview. They honored the artists and planned the exhibition with an eye to inclusion and the ultimate success of the event.

During the weeks of the exhibit, Terry and Brie will oversee, make changes, add visual enhancements and constantly improve the overall effect.

They will keep asking themselves the questions — Is this impactful, are we competitive, does this meet the expectations of the participants and the audience? Curators from the smallest galleries to the largest museums in the world all share this same skill set.

I realized that the curator’s model is the architecture of our work at the center.

We are dedicated to consistently being ahead of the artistic curve, knowing the cultural landscape, anticipating community needs and delivering the solutions, designing new classes while enhancing our standard offerings.

Curating the Masterpiece

We are approaching the end of an amazing year. We’ve met unexpected challenges, brought more students and parents into the world of the Art Center, we studied and identified more grant and funding opportunities and we have welcomed more local individuals and corporate participants in our fundraising plans.

This month, we demonstrated that we are on a course for success that is the result of detailed planning, expanded public presence and focusing on what matters most — feedback. We premiered the Rocky Mountain Dance Project, and it was a big success. Our dancers packed the house at Winterpalooza, and we launched our year-end giving program, Creating A Masterpiece.

Your response has been wonderful and unanimous — we’re on track! We are finalizing our 2017 plans, and it is an exciting time. It’s been a year of reaching out. Each student, each artist, each teacher and each community colleague has known the impact of the work we do at the center.

Your tax-deductible contribution helps us expand our class curriculum, add faculty to meet our growing student body, help us explore the vast territory of grant writing with a part-time researcher and meet the growing requests for more community events and area school art classes. You are the catalyst and the generator of our success. Visit glenwoodarts.org and donate today. We couldn’t do it without you.

Calling All Music Teachers

We are looking for some great substitute teachers for our music program. If you have experience in teaching guitar, voice or piano, we’d love to hear from you.

Our Spring semester begins Jan. 3, so please send your resume to Christina@glenwoodarts.org and we’ll make some music together.

One More Time

Tomorrow night we close the most successful Winterfest since its inception.

You still have time to stop by the Art Center gift shop and finish the list. Make it a very, very good holiday.

Christina Brusig is the executive director of the Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts. She can be reached at christina@glenwoodarts.org.