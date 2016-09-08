Art Scene: No more, no less | PostIndependent.com

At the Center for the Arts, we strive. We work the opportunities and the challenges. We blend cautious optimism with persistent realism and create the best outcome.

The persistent realism was the damaged gallery floor we were left with after the flood. The cautious optimism grew when Jason Hughes of Flooring America selected Tom Roach of Doors 2 Floors to begin the transformation, and we now have the best outcome we could ever imagine.

If we hadn’t seen the compromised floor every day since the June 12 flood, we couldn’t have believed what we are seeing now. I have always believed that everything is art, and the work of Jason and Tom has become a natural extension of the creative process at the center.

Please come to the Center, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and be part of our Grand Reopening and see what happens when craft meets artistry.

The Feeder Fund

Craft meets artistry on a regular basis at the center. The level of talent, training and experience that has come together over time is the kind of teaching power that could be the basis of new art centers around the country. But our faculty chooses to be here and continue creating the kind of learning environment for students from 3-83 that grows their life experience and our reputation as the centerpiece of the cultural life of our town.

Three outstanding teachers — Meaghan Owens, Karen Cochran and Terry Muldoon — have developed some of the best music and visual arts classes we’ve ever had. Meaghan spent five years in Hawaii and brings the art of the ukulele to the mountains. She also teaches song writing, which is a first for the center. Karen is a valley legend when it comes to finding your voice. Then Terry Muldoon teaches two amazing drawing and painting classes for kids 5-8 years and 9 years and older. These classes are Monday and Tuesdays and are filling up fast, so go online at glenwoodarts.org to register or give us a call.

Remember, all classes except those at the Masonic Lodge are back at the Glenwood Center for the Arts.

Doing It Right

Each year, Culinary Arts, Wine and Brewfest gets better and better. This year, we’ve created a team that has brought together a lineup of the valley’s best. They have definitely taken our biggest annual fundraiser to the next level of great food, great wine and great handmade brews. Buy your tickets online or give us a call for reservations. Join the Art Center and save. Member prices are $35 for one, $60 for two. Non-members are $50. Don’t miss this foodie festival at the Hotel Colorado, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 15.

“A night with great friends, great food and great wine is the solution to any possible problem.”

—Anonymous

Christina Brusig is the executive director of the Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts. She can be reached at christina@glenwoodarts.org.