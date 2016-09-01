Art Scene: Respecting the possibilities | PostIndependent.com

There is no ‘wrong’ in art. There are no limitations, no unrelenting edicts. At the Center for the Arts, we do not impose an idea, a ‘right’ way to paint, to sculpt, to sing or to dance. We build a foundation that supports a limitless environment of creativity and challenge.

The world of the arts is the archive of the human experience. Prehistorical cave art was the emotional expression of the moment, the record of the experience. Ethnic music and dance informed the next interpretation. Language was the hybrid of centuries of communication and the yearning to be understood.

Everyday I see the beginning of that moment of expression. The 4 year old walks into the gallery and looks up, looks around and becomes, even for the moment, part of the process. An experience has now become part of her life, part of her memory.

Nothing gives us more satisfaction than continuing that process of discovery and we will begin the next chapter with our Fall/Spring 2016-2017 curriculum starting Tuesday, September 6th. We have returning students and newcomers and we have enhanced the popular standards and designed some new classes that will delight and challenge.

This year, we are combining a trio of classes for the Littles, the 3 – 5 year old artists of the future and we’re making it affordable for everyone. Mondays will start with Maurine Taufer’s Pre-Ballet & Tap from 9:15 – 10:15, followed by the Judy Davis winner, the Mudpuppies pottery class from 10:15 – 11:00 and then Noemi Kosmowski will take them through the bright and beautiful Art Start from 11:00 – 11:45. All of this at $35 per class, per month — almost half the standard tuition of $67 and it will be in place for the entire year. We know this group of classes will challenge and inspire. Register now at glenwoodarts.org!

Today’s The Day

It’s been one exciting summer with a full roster of classes in spite of a June flood. We reworked and retooled the plan and we delivered and today the repair begins on the main gallery floor that was damaged. The work will conclude September 10th.

Here’s the temporary plan for classes:

Art, pottery or music students will enter the Art Center through those classroom doors.

5th Day Program will sign in and out at the back art room door on September 2nd and September 9th.

The following dance classes will be held at the First Presbyterian Church,

1016 Cooper Ave. in Glenwood Springs. This arrangement is for September 6th – September 8th classes, the back to the Art Center!

Level 1/2 Hip Hop

Wednesday, September 8th

4:30 – 5:30

Bella Barnum-Collier

Level 2/3 Hip Hop

Wednesday, September 8th

5:30 – 6:30

Bella Barnum-Collier

Kinder Ballet

Thursday, September 9th

4:00 – 5:00

Maurine Taufer

Kinder Tap & Jazz

Thursday, September 9th

5:00p – 6:00p

Maurine Taufer

All other dance classes will be held at the Masonic Lodge, 911 Colorado Ave.

Please contact the Art Center at 970-945-2414 or your teacher directly if you have questions!

“To survive, you’ve got to keep wheedling your way. You can’t just sit there and fight against odds when it’s not going to work. You have to turn a corner, dig a hole, go through a tunnel – and find a way to keep moving.” — Twyla Tharp

Christina Brusig is the executive director of the Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts. She can be reached at christina@glenwoodarts.org.