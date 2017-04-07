Arts and entertainment briefs 4/5/17 | PostIndependent.com

THIS WEEKEND

First Friday on the 100 Block

The Marble Distilling Company, in the heart of downtown Carbondale's Creative District, hosts a First Friday celebration with a special cocktail menu and live, local music by the Dave Notor Band (music starts at 8 p.m.).

5 p.m. Friday

Admission: Free

Marble Distilling Company, 150 Main St., Carbondale

Info: 963-7008 and marbledistilling.com

First Friday Gong Meditation

Experience therapeutic sound vibration from German and Asian gongs, crystal bowls, chimes and more to unlock theta wave states. Molly Hunsaker, who is trained in gong resonance therapy, will facilitate the experience of healing afforded by the power of sound vibration.

6:45 p.m. Friday

Admission: $18

True Nature Healing Arts, 100 N. Third St., Carbondale

Info: 963-9900 and truenaturehealingarts.com

Grunge Pop-up Gallery Party

Party with Badasschick Photography at the Grunge Pop-up Gallery in Rifle. Enjoy snacks by Eat Bistro and Drinks. Get a free portrait in the onsite photo studio. Limited-edition, numbered and signed prints, posters, matted prints, postcards and more will be available. The pop-up exhibit features fine art photography by Pete and Kim Toborek, through April 15.

7 p.m. Friday

Admission: Free

126 East Third St., Rifle

Info: grungegallery.com

Aspen 440

Enjoy the soulful voice of Lisa Sarver and the electric and acoustic sounds of instrumentalists and vocalists Amy Hawes and David Blair Harding, who comprise Aspen 440.

7 p.m. Friday, April 7

Admission: Free

Heather's Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt

Info: 927-0151 and heatherssavorypies.com

Murder Mystery Dinner Party

Great Gatsby! There's been a murder and it needs to be solved, Clue style. Dress in Roaring '20s style and head downtown for this popular murder mystery dinner party. Enjoy old-fashioned cocktails and a prix fixe dinner.

Seatings available at 8:30 p.m. Saturday

Admission: Call for pricing and reservations

Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar, 702 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Info and reservations (required): 945-7692 and rivieraglenwood.com

Guilty Pleasure

Dance to good-time rock 'n' roll with a twist after dinner in the bar.

9 p.m. to midnight Friday

Admission: Free

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Info: 928-8813

Community Blessing of the Bikes

Ensure your bike is ready to joyfully take you where you want to go by having it blessed. Donations gladly accepted to support Way of Compassion Bicycle Project so that all kids in need can enjoy a recycled bike.

2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: Free

Third Street Center, 520 Third St., Carbondale

Info: tworiversuu.org

"Four Seasons Variations" and Mixed Repertoire Ballet

Join Coredination and Bonedale Ballet for its spring dance performance. The "Four Seasons Variations" will consist of Bonedale Ballet's classes ages 2 to adult, dancing to Max Richter's recomposition of Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" score. The Mixed Repertoire portion will consist of ballet and tap classes ages 6 to adult, featuring original choreography.

2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Admission: $5-$20

Coredination, Sopris Avenue and Fourth, Carbondale

Info: corepilatesballetyoga.com

LP Herd

Larry and Patty Herd form the guitar duo LP Herd, playing live rock, jazz, blues and country. Her bluesy, sultry voice and his jazz- and blues-inspired guitar style define their sound.

7 p.m. Saturday

Admission: Free

Heather's Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt

Info: 927-0151 and heatherssavorypies.com

Sunday Night Bluegrass Jam

Steve's Guitars continues to open its doors to local musicians to provide a nice place to play and enjoy the magic of live music. The night features local players sharing their original music and covers of several different genres other than bluegrass.

6-8 p.m. Sunday

Admission: Free to play and attend

Steve's Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale

Info: 963-3304 and stevesguitars.net

A Band Called Honalee

The Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association presents A Band Called Honalee. The modern-day folk trio is inspired by the music of Peter, Paul and Mary.

7-9 p.m. Sunday

Admission: By membership ticket only

Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Info: 945-5384 and gsconcertassn.org

UPCOMING

"Old Glenwood" Grand Opening and Reception

View more than 50 original oil paintings by international artists Noemi and Kristoff Kosmowski. The paintings mimic photographs and artwork of Glenwood's old western history. The exhibit runs through April 28. The evening also features live, local music by Defiance String Band and old-time cuisine.

6-7:30 p.m. Friday

Admission: Free

Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts, 601 E. Sixth St., Glenwood Springs

Info: 945-2414 and glenwoodarts.org

"One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"

Sopris Theatre Company presents the classic theater production of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," directed by Wendy Tennis.

7 p.m. April 14-23 with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees

Admission: $18, $13 students, seniors and CMC staff/faculty

New Space Theater on the Spring Valley campus, 3000 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs

Info and tickets: 947-8177 and tinyurl.com/cmconeflew

Miles Over Mountains

Miles Over Mountains is a progressive bluegrass band based in McHenry, Illinois. The band plays high-energy shows centered on an arsenal of original material and a variety of cover songs played in its own distinctive style.

April 15

Admission: Free

Carbondale Beer Works, 647 Main St., Carbondale

Info: carbondalebeerworks.com

Earth Day Celebration

Glenwood Springs hosts a free family-friendly event with live entertainment throughout the day to celebrate the sustainable efforts that the Roaring Fork Valley is working toward. The event features a community bike ride, live music, the Green Zone for kids, a recycling project, exhibits and hands-on activities aimed at educating the community about protecting the environment and living sustainably.

12-5 p.m. April 22

Admission: Free

Downtown Glenwood Springs; community bike ride starts at Two Rivers Park

Info: info@glenwoodchamber.com

Glenwood Talent Show

Singers, dancers, jugglers, musicians, comedians and more, come out to the Glenwood Vaudeville to show off your talents. Join local entertainer Jammin' Jim for the judged Glenwood Talent Show. All ages and abilities are welcome. First place receives a prize, to be announced. Material needs to be PG-13 or better. Come hungry and thirsty to enjoy food and drink while watching the show.

6:30 p.m. Doors open, talent show at 7 p.m. April 27

Admission: Free

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Info and to register (performers must contact John for more info prior to event): 945-9699 and gvrshow.com

ONGOING

"The Alaprima Painters: Watercolorists of the Roaring Fork Valley"

Carbondale Arts hosts art by Alaprima, founded in 2015 by Judy Milne and Joan Engler as a watercolor painting group of like-minded individuals who enjoy the camaraderie, support and critical input of artists in a non-competitive atmosphere. This show exhibits a variety of subjects and distinctive styles of each Alaprima member. Exhibit runs through April 14.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays

Admission: Free

The Launchpad's R2 Gallery, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale

Info: 963-1680 and carbondalearts.com

"Battle of the Walls" Student Exhibit

The Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts invited students to participate in its fourth-annual exhibit, "Battle of the Walls," featuring creative works from valley high school-aged artists. See their work on display through April 13.

Admission: Free

601 East Sixth St.

Info: 945-2414 and glenwoodarts.org

Art Exhibit

Cooper Corner Gallery celebrates the work of Arlene Law, with a focus on her miniature paintings.

Admission: Free

315 Eighth St.

Info: 945-5199 and coopercornergallery.com

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue Spring Season

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue's award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show professional talent performing comedy skits, local jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs, and original comedic presentations.

Doors open 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through May 27; food, drinks and entertainment with show immediately following

Admission: $24, $22 seniors and $16 kids (2-12 years old) show only; food and beverages optional and a la carte, 10 percent off groups of 10 or more

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Info: 945-9699 and gvrshow.com

Art in Silt

Crack in the Wall Gallery hosts art by more than 30 artists from the community showing their new work in photography, jewelry, oil paintings, pottery, notecards and more.

Admission: Free

Crak in the Wall Gallery, 1887 County Road 237 (Harvey Gap Road), Silt

Info: crackinthewallgallery.com

Live Piano Music with Dinner

Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar's new-and-improved persona features live piano music for dinner and drinks in downtown Glenwood. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays feature Jonathan Gorst on the piano. The former music director for "The Phantom of the Opera," Gorst plays for the dinner hour and takes requests all evening. Every Thursday pianist Kyle Jones offers up his extraordinary musical stylings and interpretations, playing for the dinner hour and also taking requests all evening.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

Admission: Free

Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar, 702 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Info: 945-7692 and rivieraglenwood.com

Free Wine and Spirits Tastings

Enjoy free tastings every weekend as Cooper Wine and Spirits showcases different varieties of hand-selected wines, craft beers and Colorado spirits.

5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Admission: Free

Cooper Wine and Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs

Info: facebook.com/CooperWineandSpirits

Crab Dinner and Live Music

Enjoy Friday night crab dinner with 1 and 1/2 pounds of Opilio crab, two sides, and soup or salad bar, followed by live music by the Goodman Band from 8 p.m. to midnight.

5 p.m. Fridays

Admission: Free; $22.99/dinner

Farm Fresh Cafe and Steakhouse, 1733 Railroad Ave., Rifle

Info: clubfresh.me

Live Music and Dance

Take free country dance lessons from 5:30-7 p.m., then practice your new moves to live music by Spaghetti Western from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., with a prime rib dinner in between.

5:30 p.m. Saturdays

Admission: Free; $19.99/dinner

Farm Fresh Cafe and Steakhouse, 1733 Railroad Ave., Rifle

Info: clubfresh.me

Local Artisan and Craft Fair

The Midland Arts Company is a co-operative gift shop features the work of Western Slope artists: handmade soaps and candles, fabric arts, iron work, original paintings, and turned-wood lamps, artisan jewelry and pottery.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays

Admission: Free

Midland Arts Company, 101 E. Third St., Rifle

Info: 625-3068 and midlandartscompany.com

Total Barre class with Vicki Tobia

Total Barre is a 60-minute dance-inspired body-conditioning workout class with Vicki Tobia. She has an extensive and professional background in dance, Pilates and fitness.

5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays

First class special: $5 off your first class

Coredination and Bonedale Ballet, 455 S. Third St., Carbondale

Info and to RSVP: Alexandra Jerkunica at 379-2187 and bonedaleballet.com

Art Classes at The Launchpad

Movement, music, and dance classes are in full swing at The Launchpad. Crystal River Ballet, The Yard Hip Hop, Carbondale Rhythm Collective, DanceLAB, Core Healing Arts, Aspen Dance Connection and more offer classes for all ages seven days a week.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale

Info: carbondalearts.com

Art Gallery

The Powers Art Center strives to teach the public about contemporary and pop art through exhibitions.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Admission: Free

Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado 82, Carbondale

Info: 963-4445 and powersartcenter.org

Jail House Studio/Gallery

Harvest Pottery has opened its doors to the Jail House Studio/Gallery with new work on display. The historic jailhouse and cabin is free to visit and open to the public.

Admission: Free

Jail House Studio/Gallery, 500 Weant Blvd., Carbondale

Info: 963-2550 and harvestpottery.com

Open Mic Night

A community open mic every Tuesday, hosted by Jeff Rice.

7-10 p.m. Tuesdays

Admission: Free

Black Dog Saloon, 219 W. Main St., New Castle

Info: 984-0999 and thedognewcastle.com

Figure Drawing Sessions

Drop-in, non-taught model figure drawing session facilitated by Philip Hone Williams with a live figure model.

6-9 p.m. Mondays

CCAH classroom, Third Street Center, Carbondale

Info: 456-2865 or e-mail honewilliams@gmail.com to reserve space