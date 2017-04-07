Arts and entertainment briefs 4/5/17 | PostIndependent.com

Arts and entertainment briefs 4/5/17
April 7, 2017
THIS WEEKEND
First Friday on the 100 Block
The Marble Distilling Company, in the heart of downtown Carbondale's Creative District, hosts a First Friday celebration with a special cocktail menu and live, local music by the Dave Notor Band (music starts at 8 p.m.).
5 p.m. Friday
Admission: Free
Marble Distilling Company, 150 Main St., Carbondale
Info: 963-7008 and marbledistilling.com
First Friday Gong Meditation
Experience therapeutic sound vibration from German and Asian gongs, crystal bowls, chimes and more to unlock theta wave states. Molly Hunsaker, who is trained in gong resonance therapy, will facilitate the experience of healing afforded by the power of sound vibration.
6:45 p.m. Friday
Admission: $18
True Nature Healing Arts, 100 N. Third St., Carbondale
Info: 963-9900 and truenaturehealingarts.com
Grunge Pop-up Gallery Party
Party with Badasschick Photography at the Grunge Pop-up Gallery in Rifle. Enjoy snacks by Eat Bistro and Drinks. Get a free portrait in the onsite photo studio. Limited-edition, numbered and signed prints, posters, matted prints, postcards and more will be available. The pop-up exhibit features fine art photography by Pete and Kim Toborek, through April 15.
7 p.m. Friday
Admission: Free
126 East Third St., Rifle
Info: grungegallery.com
Aspen 440
Enjoy the soulful voice of Lisa Sarver and the electric and acoustic sounds of instrumentalists and vocalists Amy Hawes and David Blair Harding, who comprise Aspen 440.
7 p.m. Friday, April 7
Admission: Free
Heather's Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt
Info: 927-0151 and heatherssavorypies.com
Murder Mystery Dinner Party
Great Gatsby! There's been a murder and it needs to be solved, Clue style. Dress in Roaring '20s style and head downtown for this popular murder mystery dinner party. Enjoy old-fashioned cocktails and a prix fixe dinner.
Seatings available at 8:30 p.m. Saturday
Admission: Call for pricing and reservations
Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar, 702 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
Info and reservations (required): 945-7692 and rivieraglenwood.com
Guilty Pleasure
Dance to good-time rock 'n' roll with a twist after dinner in the bar.
9 p.m. to midnight Friday
Admission: Free
Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
Info: 928-8813
Community Blessing of the Bikes
Ensure your bike is ready to joyfully take you where you want to go by having it blessed. Donations gladly accepted to support Way of Compassion Bicycle Project so that all kids in need can enjoy a recycled bike.
2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: Free
Third Street Center, 520 Third St., Carbondale
Info: tworiversuu.org
"Four Seasons Variations" and Mixed Repertoire Ballet
Join Coredination and Bonedale Ballet for its spring dance performance. The "Four Seasons Variations" will consist of Bonedale Ballet's classes ages 2 to adult, dancing to Max Richter's recomposition of Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" score. The Mixed Repertoire portion will consist of ballet and tap classes ages 6 to adult, featuring original choreography.
2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Admission: $5-$20
Coredination, Sopris Avenue and Fourth, Carbondale
Info: corepilatesballetyoga.com
LP Herd
Larry and Patty Herd form the guitar duo LP Herd, playing live rock, jazz, blues and country. Her bluesy, sultry voice and his jazz- and blues-inspired guitar style define their sound.
7 p.m. Saturday
Admission: Free
Heather's Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt
Info: 927-0151 and heatherssavorypies.com
Sunday Night Bluegrass Jam
Steve's Guitars continues to open its doors to local musicians to provide a nice place to play and enjoy the magic of live music. The night features local players sharing their original music and covers of several different genres other than bluegrass.
6-8 p.m. Sunday
Admission: Free to play and attend
Steve's Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale
Info: 963-3304 and stevesguitars.net
A Band Called Honalee
The Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association presents A Band Called Honalee. The modern-day folk trio is inspired by the music of Peter, Paul and Mary.
7-9 p.m. Sunday
Admission: By membership ticket only
Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
Info: 945-5384 and gsconcertassn.org
UPCOMING
"Old Glenwood" Grand Opening and Reception
View more than 50 original oil paintings by international artists Noemi and Kristoff Kosmowski. The paintings mimic photographs and artwork of Glenwood's old western history. The exhibit runs through April 28. The evening also features live, local music by Defiance String Band and old-time cuisine.
6-7:30 p.m. Friday
Admission: Free
Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts, 601 E. Sixth St., Glenwood Springs
Info: 945-2414 and glenwoodarts.org
"One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"
Sopris Theatre Company presents the classic theater production of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," directed by Wendy Tennis.
7 p.m. April 14-23 with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees
Admission: $18, $13 students, seniors and CMC staff/faculty
New Space Theater on the Spring Valley campus, 3000 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs
Info and tickets: 947-8177 and tinyurl.com/cmconeflew
Miles Over Mountains
Miles Over Mountains is a progressive bluegrass band based in McHenry, Illinois. The band plays high-energy shows centered on an arsenal of original material and a variety of cover songs played in its own distinctive style.
April 15
Admission: Free
Carbondale Beer Works, 647 Main St., Carbondale
Info: carbondalebeerworks.com
Earth Day Celebration
Glenwood Springs hosts a free family-friendly event with live entertainment throughout the day to celebrate the sustainable efforts that the Roaring Fork Valley is working toward. The event features a community bike ride, live music, the Green Zone for kids, a recycling project, exhibits and hands-on activities aimed at educating the community about protecting the environment and living sustainably.
12-5 p.m. April 22
Admission: Free
Downtown Glenwood Springs; community bike ride starts at Two Rivers Park
Info: info@glenwoodchamber.com
Glenwood Talent Show
Singers, dancers, jugglers, musicians, comedians and more, come out to the Glenwood Vaudeville to show off your talents. Join local entertainer Jammin' Jim for the judged Glenwood Talent Show. All ages and abilities are welcome. First place receives a prize, to be announced. Material needs to be PG-13 or better. Come hungry and thirsty to enjoy food and drink while watching the show.
6:30 p.m. Doors open, talent show at 7 p.m. April 27
Admission: Free
Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
Info and to register (performers must contact John for more info prior to event): 945-9699 and gvrshow.com
ONGOING
"The Alaprima Painters: Watercolorists of the Roaring Fork Valley"
Carbondale Arts hosts art by Alaprima, founded in 2015 by Judy Milne and Joan Engler as a watercolor painting group of like-minded individuals who enjoy the camaraderie, support and critical input of artists in a non-competitive atmosphere. This show exhibits a variety of subjects and distinctive styles of each Alaprima member. Exhibit runs through April 14.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
Admission: Free
The Launchpad's R2 Gallery, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale
Info: 963-1680 and carbondalearts.com
"Battle of the Walls" Student Exhibit
The Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts invited students to participate in its fourth-annual exhibit, "Battle of the Walls," featuring creative works from valley high school-aged artists. See their work on display through April 13.
Admission: Free
601 East Sixth St.
Info: 945-2414 and glenwoodarts.org
Art Exhibit
Cooper Corner Gallery celebrates the work of Arlene Law, with a focus on her miniature paintings.
Admission: Free
315 Eighth St.
Info: 945-5199 and coopercornergallery.com
Glenwood Vaudeville Revue Spring Season
Glenwood Vaudeville Revue's award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show professional talent performing comedy skits, local jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs, and original comedic presentations.
Doors open 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through May 27; food, drinks and entertainment with show immediately following
Admission: $24, $22 seniors and $16 kids (2-12 years old) show only; food and beverages optional and a la carte, 10 percent off groups of 10 or more
Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
Info: 945-9699 and gvrshow.com
Art in Silt
Crack in the Wall Gallery hosts art by more than 30 artists from the community showing their new work in photography, jewelry, oil paintings, pottery, notecards and more.
Admission: Free
Crak in the Wall Gallery, 1887 County Road 237 (Harvey Gap Road), Silt
Info: crackinthewallgallery.com
Live Piano Music with Dinner
Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar's new-and-improved persona features live piano music for dinner and drinks in downtown Glenwood. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays feature Jonathan Gorst on the piano. The former music director for "The Phantom of the Opera," Gorst plays for the dinner hour and takes requests all evening. Every Thursday pianist Kyle Jones offers up his extraordinary musical stylings and interpretations, playing for the dinner hour and also taking requests all evening.
Music starts at 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
Admission: Free
Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar, 702 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
Info: 945-7692 and rivieraglenwood.com
Free Wine and Spirits Tastings
Enjoy free tastings every weekend as Cooper Wine and Spirits showcases different varieties of hand-selected wines, craft beers and Colorado spirits.
5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Admission: Free
Cooper Wine and Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs
Info: facebook.com/CooperWineandSpirits
Crab Dinner and Live Music
Enjoy Friday night crab dinner with 1 and 1/2 pounds of Opilio crab, two sides, and soup or salad bar, followed by live music by the Goodman Band from 8 p.m. to midnight.
5 p.m. Fridays
Admission: Free; $22.99/dinner
Farm Fresh Cafe and Steakhouse, 1733 Railroad Ave., Rifle
Info: clubfresh.me
Live Music and Dance
Take free country dance lessons from 5:30-7 p.m., then practice your new moves to live music by Spaghetti Western from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., with a prime rib dinner in between.
5:30 p.m. Saturdays
Admission: Free; $19.99/dinner
Farm Fresh Cafe and Steakhouse, 1733 Railroad Ave., Rifle
Info: clubfresh.me
Local Artisan and Craft Fair
The Midland Arts Company is a co-operative gift shop features the work of Western Slope artists: handmade soaps and candles, fabric arts, iron work, original paintings, and turned-wood lamps, artisan jewelry and pottery.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays
Admission: Free
Midland Arts Company, 101 E. Third St., Rifle
Info: 625-3068 and midlandartscompany.com
Total Barre class with Vicki Tobia
Total Barre is a 60-minute dance-inspired body-conditioning workout class with Vicki Tobia. She has an extensive and professional background in dance, Pilates and fitness.
5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays
First class special: $5 off your first class
Coredination and Bonedale Ballet, 455 S. Third St., Carbondale
Info and to RSVP: Alexandra Jerkunica at 379-2187 and bonedaleballet.com
Art Classes at The Launchpad
Movement, music, and dance classes are in full swing at The Launchpad. Crystal River Ballet, The Yard Hip Hop, Carbondale Rhythm Collective, DanceLAB, Core Healing Arts, Aspen Dance Connection and more offer classes for all ages seven days a week.
The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale
Info: carbondalearts.com
Art Gallery
The Powers Art Center strives to teach the public about contemporary and pop art through exhibitions.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Admission: Free
Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado 82, Carbondale
Info: 963-4445 and powersartcenter.org
Jail House Studio/Gallery
Harvest Pottery has opened its doors to the Jail House Studio/Gallery with new work on display. The historic jailhouse and cabin is free to visit and open to the public.
Admission: Free
Jail House Studio/Gallery, 500 Weant Blvd., Carbondale
Info: 963-2550 and harvestpottery.com
Open Mic Night
A community open mic every Tuesday, hosted by Jeff Rice.
7-10 p.m. Tuesdays
Admission: Free
Black Dog Saloon, 219 W. Main St., New Castle
Info: 984-0999 and thedognewcastle.com
Figure Drawing Sessions
Drop-in, non-taught model figure drawing session facilitated by Philip Hone Williams with a live figure model.
6-9 p.m. Mondays
CCAH classroom, Third Street Center, Carbondale
Info: 456-2865 or e-mail honewilliams@gmail.com to reserve space
