Arts & entertainment briefs 1/20/17 | PostIndependent.com

THIS WEEKEND

Live Music with Chris Bank and Mark Johnson

BASALT — Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar hosts local musicians Chris Bank, who has performed with Kenny Loggins, The Temptations, John Denver, Bo Diddley, Jimmy Buffet and Francine Reed, as well as jazz greats Ernie Watts, Nelson Rangell and Mark Johnson for live and local music on a Friday night.

7-10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20

Admission: Free

166 Midland Ave.

Info: 927-0151 and heatherssavorypies.com

Consensual Improv Comedy

CARBONDALE — Back by popular demand, Thunder River Theatre Company’s new improvisational comedy troupe returns to the stage with high-energy improv games and good times. This show is unrated and may contain adult situations. Cash bar available.

Doors open at 7:30, show at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21

Admission: $10 general admission

67 Promenade

Info: 963-8200, email info@thunderrivertheatre.com and thunderrivertheatre.com

Live Music with Shaefer Welch

CARBONDALE — The Marble Distillery’s head bartender and spirit ambassador, Shaefer Welch, of Rosewood Divine, performs for an evening of intimate music at the Marble Bar. Welch is a soulful acoustic singer-songwriter singing a mix of engaging originals and easy-listening classics. Enjoy the sounds of live music while sipping your favorite MDC signature cocktail.

8-10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20

Admission: Free

10 Main St.

Info: 963-7008 and marbledistilling.com

Live Music with the Leonard Curry Trio

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — The Leonard Curry Trio plays a fun mix of Americana music in the Rivers Restaurant bar after dinner.

9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Jan. 20

Admission: Free

2525 South Grand Ave.

Info: 928-8813 and theriversrestaurant.com

Live Music with Potcheen

CARBONDALE — Arvada’s Potcheen will deliver its signature rapid-fire, high-energy show mixing Celtic rock infused with bluegrass, ska, Cajun-Zydeco, punk, folk and Americana, rolled up with a pirate sensibility, at the Black Nugget.

9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20

Admission: Free

403 Main St.

Info: potcheen.band

Free Community Paint Day

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Join the Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts for a free community paint day in preparation for the annual “6×6” art exhibit. You’ll have all the supplies you can imagine, plus the assistance of art instructor Terry Muldoon, or take your canvas home and bring it back by Feb. 3.

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 (and every Saturday throughout January)

Admission: Free

601 East Sixth St.

Info and RSVP: 945-2414, email info@glenwoodarts.org and glenwoodarts.org

UPCOMING

Live Music with the Crowlin Ferlies

CARBONDALE — The Marble Bar at the Marble Distillery Company hosts the Crowlin Ferlies, a local Celtic/Irish band that puts on a great live music show. Members include Sandy Munro, Steve Johnson, Don Paine, April Moon, Tammie Lane, and Trevor Mountjoy. The perfect music to accompany your favorite MDC signature cocktail.

6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24

Admission: Free

10 Main St.

Info: 963-7008 and marbledistilling.com

Stand-Up Comedy Round-Up

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — This WindWalkers benefit comedy night features local talent including Mission Improv-able Troupe, with members of the Glenwood Springs High School Drama Club. Also performing are comics Todd Hartley, an Aspen Times humor columnist, KDNK DJ and former member of the Laugh Your Aspen Off comedy troupe, and Don Chaney, of KMTS radio and former morning host and general manager of KSNO. He is also a member of the Thunder River Theatre Company’s Consenual Improv group, and an original comic from Laugh Your Aspen Off.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for dinner and drinks, showtime 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27

Admission: $30, online or at the door (if not full)

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave.

Info and reservations: 945-9699, 963-2909 and gvrshow.com

Mini Music Fest

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Announcing the Almost Second Annual Mini Music Fest at the Glenwood Vaudeville, featuring three essentially local bands: Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears, of Free the Honey, The Defiance String Band, and introducing Stray Grass from Grand Junction. Food and beverages are available, so make it a full night out.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., showtime 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Admission: $10, online or available at the door until full

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave.

Info and reserve seats/table early: 945-9699, gvrshow.com and bluegrasstickets.com

Dance Party

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Meet up at the Glenwood Springs Masonic Lodge for a nonstop dance music mixed to keep you on the floor. Line dancing is mixed in so everyone dances. Includes West Coast/triple music, retro disco, today’s country for some two-stepping, the right mix of slow/fast/waltz/NC2/salsa and Bachata. Singles and new dancers encouraged. Scott Hopkins will teach a beginning hustle dance lesson from 6:30-7:25 p.m.

7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Admission: $5/class, $10/dance, $14/class and dance

901 Colorado Ave.

Info: 379-4956 and meetup.com/RFVDance/events/236481990

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” Auditions

SPRING VALLEY — Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College will hold open auditions for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” winner of both the Tony and Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Revival of a Play. The cast consists of roles for 15 characters, of varying ethnicities and ages 18 and older. Performance dates are April 14-15 and 20-23. Those auditioning are asked to prepare a dramatic contemporary monologue of approximately one minute. Scripts are available at the box office or at the Quigley Library on campus.

3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 (callbacks will be held the following day)

New Space Theatre, 3000 County Road 114

Info: 947-8177 or email svticketsales@coloradomtn.edu

“Art Around Town” Artist Call-out

CARBONDALE — The Carbondale Public Arts Commission seeks 15 new sculptures for its annual “Art Around Town” exhibit. This year-long street exhibition showcases outdoor sculptures.

Selected artists are paid a $750 honorarium (at installation) and are also eligible for a $1,000 award for Best in Show next fall. Participants are invited to a community artist reception on June 1, and also to participate in Carbondale’s First Friday Art Walk June 2. Sculptures will be on display for one year.

Entry deadline: Feb. 5; show opens June 1, with installations beginning late May and early June by Carbondale’s public works crew

Main Street, Rio Grande Trail, and other high-use areas around town

Info and submissions: Call for Entry (CAFE) website at callforentry.org

“How Not to Die!” Author Meet and Greet

CARBONDALE — Meet the author of the community-wide reading selection, “How Not to Die!” The presentation and Q&A featuring Dr. Michael Greger takes place at The Orchard’s Gathering Place.

7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9

Admission: Free

110 Snowmass Dr.

Info: 384-6951

Glen-A-Palooza

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Celebrate Glenwood Springs, open for business for a community evening of pre-Valentine’s shopping and festivities. Featuring events throughout downtown Glenwood every second Friday at participating Glen-A-Palooza businesses along Grand Avenue and side streets. Enjoy bargains, activities, food and fun for all.

4-10 pm. Friday, Feb. 10

Admission: Free

Downtown Glenwood, Grand Avenue and cross streets

Info: facebook.com/glenapalooza

ONGOING

Cooper Corner Gallery Art Exhibit

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Cooper Corner Gallery hosts January’s art event with local photography by George Cutting III.

Admission: Free

315 Eighth St.

Info: 945-5199

“37th Annual Valley Visual Art Show”

CARBONDALE — Join Carbondale Arts in celebrating the artists of the Roaring Fork Valley during the annual “Valley Visual Art Show.” The exhibit features 50 local artists and their two- and three-dimensional work in a wide variety of mediums.

Through Feb. 17

Admission: Free

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St.

Info: 963-1680, email info@carbondalearts.org and carbondalearts.com

“Food, Flower and Drink” Exhibit

CARBONDALE — Japanese sensibility comes to the Carbondale Clay Center through Jan. 27, with a cross-cultural ceramic exhibition from ceramic artists Fumiko Nagai and Frank McGuirk.

Admission: Free

135 Main St.

Info: 963-2529, email info@carbondaleclay.org and carbondaleclay.org

Art by Betsy Blackard

RIFLE — Bookcliffs Arts Center celebrates the works of pastel artist Betsy Blackard with her art for sale and public viewing.

Admission: Free

The Stone House, 1100 East 16th St.

Info: 625-1889 and bookcliffsartscenter.org

Art in Silt

SILT — Crack in the Wall Gallery hosts art by more than 30 artists from the community showing their new work in photography, jewelry, oil paintings, pottery, notecards, and more.

Admission: Free

1887 County Road 237 (Harvey Gap Road)

Info: crackinthewallgallery.com

Art by Noemi Kosmoski

RIFLE — The Midland Arts Company features paintings by Glenwood Springs artist Noemi Kosmoski, on display and available for purchase, and more.

Normal gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Admission: Free

101 E. Third St.

Info: 625-3068 and midlandartscompany.com

Trivia Night

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Glenwood Springs Brew Garden hosts Trivia Night with comics Max Graf and Greg Bensen, aka DJ Phathead, open to the public. Come out for brews, food truck eats, and trivia fun with prize giveaways.

8:30 p.m. Thursdays

Admission: Free

115 Sixth St.

Info: glenwoodspringsbrewgarden.com

Live Piano Music with Dinner

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar’s new-and-improved persona features live piano music for dinner and drinks in downtown Glenwood. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays feature Jonathan Gorst on the piano. The former music director for “The Phantom of the Opera,” Gorst plays for the dinner hour and takes requests all evening. Every Thursday pianist Kyle Jones offers up his extraordinary musical stylings and interpretations, playing for the dinner hour and also taking requests all evening.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

Admission: Free

702 Grand Ave.

Info: 945-7692 and rivieraglenwood.com

Kill the Keg and Geeks Who Drink

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Thursdays are fun at Big Daddy’s Sports Bar as they play national themed bar trivia pastime Geeks Who Drink. Also play Big Daddy’s Kill the Keg game by purchasing any appetizer or entree at regular price and receiving a bottomless cup of beer until the keg is dead.

Kill the Keg starts at 7 p.m., Geeks Who Drink at 8 p.m. Thursdays

Admission: Free

55 Mel Rey Road

Info: 987-5056 and bigdaddysglenwood.com

Free Wine and Spirits Tastings

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Enjoy free tastings every weekend in downtown Glenwood Springs, as Cooper Wine and Spirits showcases different varieties of hand-selected wines, craft beers and Colorado spirits.

5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Admission: Free

732 Cooper Ave.

Info: facebook.com/pages/Cooper-Wine-Spirit/206692372844660

Crab Dinner and Live Music

RIFLE — Enjoy Friday night crab dinner at Farm Fresh Cafe and Steakhouse with 1 and 1/2 pounds of Opilio crab, two sides, and soup or salad bar, followed by live music by the Goodman Band from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

5 p.m. Fridays

Admission: Free; $22.99/dinner

1733 Railroad Ave.

Info: clubfresh.me

Tutus and Karaoke

NEW CASTLE — Every Friday, its karaoke at Chapman’s Pub. Come on down to croon your old favorites. Grab and friend and make it a night out with signature drinks and a great fun vibe. Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. Fridays

Admission: Free

366 W. Main St.

Info: 984-7249 and chapmanspubhouse.com

Live Music and Dance

RIFLE — Take free country dance lessons from 5:30-7 p.m., then practice your new moves to live music by Spaghetti Western from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., with a prime rib dinner in between at Farm Fresh Cafe and Steakhouse.

5:30 p.m. Saturdays

Admission: Free; $19.99/dinner

1733 Railroad Ave.

Info: clubfresh.me

Karaoke with the Sandman

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Have fun with karaoke in downtown Glenwood Springs and sing whatever you like at Loyal Brothers Lounge.

9 p.m. Tuesdays

Admission: Free

813 Grand Ave.

Info: karaokewithsandman.smugmug.com

Local Artisan and Craft Fair

RIFLE — The Midland Arts Company is a co-operative gift shop features the work of Western Slope artists: handmade soaps and candles, fabric arts, iron work, original paintings, and turned-wood lamps, artisan jewelry and pottery.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays

Admission: Free

101 E. Third St., Rifle

Info: 625-3068 and midlandartscompany.com

Total Barre class with Vicki Tobia

CARBONDALE — Coredination and Bonedale Ballet offers Total Barre, a 60-minute dance-inspired body-conditioning workout, class with Vicki Tobia. She has an extensive and professional background in dance, pilates and fitness.

5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays

First class special: $5 off your first class

455 S. Third St.

Info and to RSVP: Alexandra Jerkunica at 379-2187 and bonedaleballet.com

Art Classes at The Launchpad

CARBONDALE — Movement, music, and dance classes are in full swing at The Launchpad. Crystal River Ballet, The Yard Hip Hop, Carbondale Rhythm Collective, DanceLAB, Core Healing Arts, Aspen Dance Connection, and more offer classes for all ages seven days a week. Pick up a full schedule at the Launchpad or visit and click on Launchpad.

76 S. Fourth St.

Info: e-mail contact@launchpadcarbondale.com and carbondalearts.com

Art Gallery

CARBONDALE — The Powers Art Center strives to teach the public about contemporary and pop art through exhibitions.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Admission: Free

13110 Colorado 82

Info: 963-4445, e-mail menglish@powersartcenter.org and powersartcenter.org

Jail House Studio/Gallery

CARBONDALE — Harvest Pottery has opened its doors to the Jail House Studio/Gallery with new work on display. The historic jailhouse and cabin is free to visit and open to the public.

Admission: Free

500 Weant Blvd.

Info: 963-2550, email harvestpottery@q.com and harvestpottery.com

Open Mic Nights

NEW CASTLE — Open Mic every Sunday for music therapy at the Black Dog Saloon.

5 p.m. Sundays

Admission: Free

219 W. Main St.

Info: 984-0999, thedognewcastle.com and facebook.com/pages/Groves-Black-Dog-Saloon

Figure Drawing Sessions

CARBONDALE — Drop-in, non-taught model figure drawing session facilitated by Philip Hone Williams with a live figure model.

6-9 p.m. Mondays

CCAH classroom, Third Street Center

Info: 456-2865 or e-mail honewilliams@gmail.com to reserve space

Phat Pagan Open Mic Night

CARBONDALE — Patrick Fagan invites performers of all types for free expression, liberal libations and musical invention at Carbondale Beer Works. No cover.

7:30 p.m. Mondays

Admission: Free

647 Main St.

Info: 704-1216 and carbondalebeerworks.com

Open Mic Nite

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Rivers Restaurant’s open mic for artists of all types hosted by Dan Rosenthal. All talents welcome. $1 taco special. No cover.

8-10 p.m., Wednesdays

Admission: Free

2525 S. Grand Ave.

Info: 928-8813